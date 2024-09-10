Private equity, private debt and more alternative investments: Should you invest?
Why private investments in Canada are booming right now and what you should know about them.
You may have heard friends or acquaintances talk about investing in private investments, or maybe your financial advisor has recommended them to you. There are valid reasons for all the talk around private investing of late, but also reasons for caution. Read on to learn more about the asset class and whether you should take the plunge.
“Private investments” is a catch-all term referring to financial assets that do not trade on public stock, bond or derivatives markets. They include private equity, private debt, private real estate pools, venture capital, infrastructure and alternative strategies (a.k.a. hedge funds). Until recently, you had to be an accredited investor, with a certain net worth and income level, for an asset manager or third-party advisor to sell you private investments. For their part, private asset managers typically demanded minimum investments and lock-in periods that deterred all but the rich. But a 2019 rule change that permitted “liquid alternative” mutual funds and other innovations in Canada made private investments accessible to a wider spectrum of investors.
The number of investors and the money they have to invest has increased over the years, but the size of the public markets has not kept pace. The number of operating companies (not including exchange-traded funds, or ETFs) trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange actually declined to 712 at the end of 2023 from around 1,200 at the turn of the millennium. The same phenomenon has been noted in most developed markets. U.S. listings have fallen from 8,000 in the late 1990s to approximately 4,300 today. Logically that would make the price of public securities go up, which may have happened. But something else did, too.
Beginning 30 years ago, big institutional investors such as pension funds, sovereign wealth funds and university endowments started allocating money to private investments instead. On the other side of the table, all manner of investment companies sprang up to package and sell private investments—for example, private equity firms that specialize in buying companies from their founders or on the public markets, making them more profitable, then selling them seven or 10 years later for double or triple the price. The flow of money into private equity has grown 10 times over since the global financial crisis of 2008.
In the past, companies that needed more capital to grow often had to go public; now, they have the option of staying private, backed by private investors. Many prefer to do so, to avoid the cumbersome and expensive reporting requirements of public companies and the pressure to please shareholders quarter after quarter. So, public companies represent a smaller share of the economy than in the past.
Raising the urgency, stocks and bonds have become more positively correlated in recent years; in an almost unprecedented event, both asset classes fell in tandem in 2022. Not just pension funds but small investors, too, now worry that they must get exposure to private markets or be left behind.
There are two main reasons why investors might want private investments in their portfolio:
Though the barriers to private asset investing have come down somewhat, investors still have to contend with:
To invest in private investment funds the conventional way, you still have to be an accredited investor—which in Canada means having $1 million in financial assets (minus liabilities), $5 million in total net worth or $200,000 in pre-tax income in each of the past two years ($300,000 for a couple). But for investors of lesser means, there is a growing array of workarounds:
It’s possible to get exposure to or obtain the same benefits as the private asset world by investing in more conventional assets. Here are some examples:
Retail investors have more access to private assets than ever before. Just because you can now invest in private assets, however, doesn’t mean you should. For now, a balanced portfolio featuring stocks and bonds should provide adequate diversification and returns over longer periods—2022 was a historic anomaly triggered by an extraordinary spike in inflation.
If you still think your portfolio could benefit from exposure to private assets, keep these tips in mind: Do your own research. Be aware of all the ways you pay fees. Don’t invest in anything you don’t understand. And make sure you have an exit strategy.
