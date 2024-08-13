Fractional trading is a great way for young people to get started in investing, said Kalee Boisvert, investment adviser at Raymond James Ltd.

If a stock is trading at $300 per share, for example, the investor can buy a portion of one share and start building their position in that stock over time, Boisvert explained.

Young people in particular sometimes shy away from starting to invest because they don’t have large quantities of money set aside. Boisvert recalled being fearful of investing in the stock market in her 20s because of that very reason.

“I thought that you had to have a lot more money to start and I didn’t start until much later,” she said. Looking back, she realizes how much she missed out on in terms of compounding because she delayed her investing journey.

Fractional trading removes that mental roadblock of needing a huge sum of money to invest and makes stocks more accessible to people, Boisvert added.

“The idea is you can start investing with less money, you can buy stocks that maybe were seen as expensive,” Boisvert said.

TD Direct Investing is Canada’s first bank-owned brokerage to offer fractional trading

Fractional trading has been around for a long time and is fairly common on do-it-yourself trading platforms such as Wealthsimple or Robinhood.

On Robinhood, for instance, a fraction of a share can be one-millionth of the whole share.