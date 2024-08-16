To help you find your next read, we’ve grouped the books under seven themes:

Invest for success with low-cost ETFs and index funds

The 10th anniversary edition was released in 2017.

1. The Little Book of Common Sense Investing by John C. Bogle (revised edition, Wiley, 2017)

This book, subtitled “The Only Way to Guarantee Your Fair Share of Stock Market Returns,” was the only title selected by two of our experts. Here’s why they chose it:

“This book changed the course of my career. The late John Bogle, founder of investment manager Vanguard and a pioneer of index funds, was the greatest investor advocate of his era. Of his many books, this one packs the most wisdom into the fewest pages. It helps investors understand how high fees and unrealistic expectations erode performance, and why their goal should be to simply capture market returns at low cost.”

—Dan Bortolotti, a former MoneySense columnist and editor, is a portfolio manager at PWL Capital in Toronto

“This book makes clear the devastating impact investment fees can have on the ultimate size of your retirement fund. No one needs to understand this lesson more than Canadians, who pay among the highest investment fees in the world. When it comes to investment fees, Mr. Bogle famously declared, ‘the miracle of compounding returns is overwhelmed by the tyranny of compounding costs’.”

—Larry Bates, author of Beat the Bank: The Canadian Guide to Simply Successful Investing

2. Reboot Your Portfolio: 9 Steps to Successful Investing with ETFs by Dan Bortolotti (Milner, 2021)

“I like Dan Bortolotti’s book Reboot Your Portfolio. It demonstrates clear, timeless wisdom with respect to portfolio construction and, more importantly, harnessing our fear and greed. Dan might be Canada’s best personal finance writer, explaining concepts clearly, with humour, wisdom and humility. He’s a Certified Financial Planner with the unique distinction of also being one of Canada’s greatest champions for DIY investors.”

—Andrew Hallam, a global financial fitness speaker, and author of the international bestseller Millionaire Teacher as well as Millionaire Expat and Balance: How to Invest and Spend for Happiness, Health and Wealth

3. A Random Walk Down Wall Street: The Best Investment Guide That Money Can Buy by Burton G. Malkiel (13th edition, W.W. Norton, 2024)

“Burton Malkiel employs unrelenting logic and evidence to prove that you can’t beat the stock markets. It is so important since core ETFs (exchange-traded funds) that mirror the market performance are available at very low fees. The book provides the reader with confidence that they are not giving anything up by using ETFs in lieu of actively managed funds.”

—Frederick Vettese, former chief actuary (Morneau Shepell), author of Retirement Income for Life and creator of PERC

Get started in the stock market—or hone your skills

4. The Warren Buffett Way by Robert G. Hagstrom (30th anniversary edition, Wiley, 2024)

“At 93, Warren Buffett is still going strong, offering pithy yet priceless investment advice like ‘Risk comes from not knowing what you’re doing,’ and ‘Be fearful when others are greedy and greedy when others are fearful.’ While many books have been written on Buffett and his investment strategy, The Warren Buffett Way is a standout: it’s part biography, part how-to advice for adopting the investment philosophy and winning strategies of the world’s most famous investor.”

—Stephanie Griffiths, former money manager, Chartered Financial Analyst and MoneySense consulting editor

5. The Intelligent Investor by Benjamin Graham (4th revised edition, HarperCollins, 1973)

“Benjamin Graham’s The Intelligent Investor: A Book of Practical Counsel was first published in 1949, when common stocks were the cryptocurrencies of their day—too risky for many investors. Graham made stock markets safe—and lucrative—for generations of investors. While some of the details are dated, Graham’s investment philosophy is timeless. For instance, this refreshing take on the relationship between risk and return: ‘The rate of return sought should be dependent on the amount of intelligent effort the investor is willing and able to bring to bear on his task.’ Warren Buffett called The Intelligent Investor ‘By far the best book on investing ever written’.”

—Stephanie Griffiths