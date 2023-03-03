Girls just wanna have funds by Emma Due Bitz, Camilla Falkenberg and Anna-Sophie Hartvigsen

Penguin Random House Canada; hardcover $26.72, e-book $13.99

You’re probably familiar with age-old gender stereotypes like this one: Girls play with Barbies and boys play with Lego. But did you also know that young girls receive less allowance from their parents than boys do, or that girls are taught to do more chores? Even as we grow older, women receive lower-quality financial advice than men, and we’re encouraged to save rather than to invest.

There are tons of figures that illustrate gender-and-money issues, from the pay gap to the lack of women in executive and board positions. But the founders of global education platform Female Invest—Camilla Falkenberg, Emma Due Bitz and Anna-Sophie Hartvigsen—want women everywhere to change these statistics by learning how to grow their wealth.

In their new book, Girls Just Wanna Have Funds, the trio walks readers through the three stages of financial empowerment: prepare, invest and grow. Part one breaks down how to organize your finances, including how much of your income should go to necessities, fun and “future you” (your savings and investments). Part two explains investing in simple terms, defining stocks and other investments like ETFs and mutual funds. Calculations are included to help you make investing decisions. The authors also sprinkle in personal stories from women with diverse backgrounds and perspectives on money.

If you want to learn more about investing, pick up this book and empower yourself to build wealth using all the tools available to you.—Margaret Montgomery

The Great Money Reset: Change Your Work, Change Your Wealth, Change Your Life by Jill Schlesinger

Penguin Random House Canada; hardcover $26.72, e-book $13.99

Has the pandemic prompted you to rethink, well, everything? COVID-19 has compelled many of us to consider what really matters—and what we’re no longer willing to put up with, especially when it comes to work.

We’ve all fantasized, from time to time, about making a dramatic life change, whether it’s quitting a soul-crushing job, retiring early, starting a business or ditching everything to pursue a dream. The past three years have thrown our dissatisfactions and desires into sharp relief. The world is messy and unpredictable, so why not do whatever it takes to change our lives right now?