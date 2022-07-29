COVID-19 probably also got you into TikTok, breadmaking and, likely, watching endless series online. (Any fellow Ozark fans out there?) But while these activities have taken little more than time and a few pantry ingredients, it’s worth revisiting the bigger financial and life decisions you made during the pandemic, now that life seems headed for some semblance of normalcy.

As Winston Churchill famously said, “Never let a good crisis go to waste.” Let’s look at some of the major life changes Canadians made during the pandemic, and how to build on—or fix the damage from—these decisions.

Did you end a relationship during the pandemic?

Breakups are hard any time. For couples who ended their relationship during COVID, the challenges were compounded by financial uncertainty and, in some cases, one or both partners losing their job.

Now is a good time to review your separation agreement to ensure it reflects both of your current financial situations and expenses. If your income changed in recent months, your agreement may have to be adjusted accordingly. If you have children and you and your ex-partner are both returning to the office, take childcare costs into account.

Having said that, evaluate the cost/benefit of reviewing the agreement. Legal battles can set you back even further.

Did you get married or move in together during COVID?

I’ve heard stories of dating couples who decided that, since they were going to be in a bubble together, it made sense to get hitched or cohabitate. There’s a good chance that in their rush to do this, many of these couples didn’t have “the money talk”—a candid discussion about values, experiences and goals related to their personal finances. I can’t stress this enough. If you can’t talk about finances when you’re in love, imagine how ugly it could get when a relationship breaks down.

If you and your COVID sweetheart are still together and plan to build a life together, please have the money talk. Better yet, sit down with a financial advisor and map out a financial plan as a couple—and also as individuals.

It’s also important to agree to a household and personal spending budget (or plan, if either of you is averse to the idea of a budget) that aligns with your financial goals.