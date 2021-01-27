To ease the sticker shock, it’s helpful for pet parents to understand what’s driving the cost of your vet bill, why prices vary from clinic to clinic, and how to find the right veterinarian that balances your pet’s medical needs with your budget.

Why vet costs vary for the same procedures

Veterinary costs aren’t standardized in Canada, so it’s hard to compare the average cost of examination fees or things like spaying/neutering, dental cleaning, vaccinations and x-rays. The Canadian Veterinary Medical Association (CVMA) publishes suggested fee guides for small- and large-animal procedures, but that information isn’t available to the public. There might be some variance in price based on a pet’s individual needs, but any reputable veterinarian should be able to tell you the price of more standardized things like exam fees, spaying/neutering, nail trimming, dental cleaning and extractions, and blood and urine testing.

“Transparency is of the utmost importance,” says Dr. Bryan Gelman, a veterinarian of the Yonge & St. Clair Veterinary Hospital in Toronto. Understanding that no one appreciates a surprise bill, Gelman and his staff are upfront about costs and prices, as well as communicating any potential changes that may require additional care at an additional cost. “I’ll tell them before we do it, so they’re fully aware before we proceed.”

The price of the same procedure may vary between clinics, depending on things like the needs of an individual pet, the type of equipment used, and whether anesthetics or post-op drugs are needed. Every clinic has a different way of breaking down costs: some vets will schedule up to three appointments an hour, while others will do five. If one veterinary clinic charges $300 for a procedure and another clinic charges $600, it’s important to ask exactly what’s included in the package, such as pre-op bloodwork, anesthetics, hospitalization, monitoring, fluids via IV catheter, medication and a follow-up visit. A pet’s size and a variance between dog breeds will also impact the cost of a procedure. Putting a Great Dane under anesthesia is like knocking out a small horse! It’s always a good idea to ask for an all-inclusive price specific to your pet, so you can compare apples to apples.

Of course, that doesn’t mean more affordable vets don’t provide a good quality of care. Ultimately, it’s about understanding and being comfortable with how your vet breaks down their costs and accounts for their time. Quality and cost aren’t necessarily trade-offs, but a balancing act.

Why costs vary by clinic

Besides the cost of actual medical care, pet owners should also consider what goes on behind the scenes. Independently-owned veterinary offices, which make up more than 90% of clinics across Canada, operate as small businesses and have to pay rent, insurance, utilities, and staff salaries, and buy facilities and equipment that meet regulatory standards. Even the purchase and maintenance of smaller items such as an autoclave—a device used to clean and sterilize surgical tools—costs thousands of dollars. If a vet’s office is in a prime location with top-of-the-line diagnostic and surgical equipment and provides 24/7 celebrity-level care, the cost will reflect that.

Of course, vets are animal lovers too, and they’re sympathetic to their clients’ financial hardships. Gelman says while many vets will try to accommodate their clients or do pro-bono work, cutting corners or doing things on the cheap can only make things worse.

“It comes down to quality of care,” he says. “If you want to do the best you can for your patient and client, there are costs associated with that.”