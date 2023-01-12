There’s a tone of healing and self-care in everything the Calgary-based author does—from her most recent book, Financial First Aid, to her new podcast, Money Feels, which she co-hosts with her friend and fellow finance expert Bridget Casey. Davies talks about having “healed” her own relationship with money, and now she has goals of CoastFIRE—an offshoot of the Financial Independence, Retire Early (FIRE) movement for those who want to secure the ability to live well in retirement long before they stop working. She hopes to achieve this by age 35. Read on for more of her attitude toward money and more.

Who are your money heroes?

Most of my financial heroes and influences come from within the personal finance community. This is because we have such a tight-knit group of people, and we all teach each other, are willing to discuss complex topics, and help boost one another. For example, I’m a huge fan of Erica Alini, author of Money Like You Mean It. I also love Chelsea Fagan [founder] of The Financial Diet for her transparency and candid thoughts about controversial money topics.

How do you like to spend your free time?

I spend most of my free time on hobbies I cannot monetize. I struggle with resting and relaxing, so I make sure I prioritize things like soccer, reading and spending time with my family and friends. I would also never say no to a day spent window shopping for home decor.

If money were no object, what would you be doing right now?

I’d focus more of my time and energy on advocating for those who cannot advocate for themselves. I’m passionate about affordable housing and wealth redistribution, so I’d spend most of my efforts there. Otherwise, I’d be living on a beach in Portugal with my husband and two kids—and I probably wouldn’t exist online in any capacity!

What’s your earliest memory about money?

One of my earliest money memories is going to the bank with my mom to open my first account and get a debit card. I remember putting our little bank books into the ATM to print off our purchase history and being amazed.

What’s the first thing you remember buying with your own money?

An Aqua CD. For those who don’t know, Aqua is the Danish-Norwegian Europop group who are famous for the timeless song “Barbie Girl.”

What was your first job?

My very first job was working at a Dairy Queen. I didn’t have my license or a car at the time, so my parents had to drive me. I don’t remember what I did with my first paycheque, but I’m confident most of it was spent within the next few days, and some of it would have gone to ice cream while I was at work—a vicious cycle.

What was the biggest money lesson you learned as an adult?

Success is not about timing the market as an investor. Instead, it’s about time in the market. Just being consistent with your contributions, doing as much as you can as early as you can, and having a plan for your financial future is enough.