North American franchise Blo Dry Bar acquired MYNC in October. Now, Smith is preparing to launch MYNC nationwide. She continues running MYNC as brand president, supporting new franchisees. Smith believes that you can turn passions into proceeds when you pursue a career that you truly love. Read more of her biggest takeaways on managing money and growing your wealth.

Who are your money or finance heroes?

Michael Lee-Chin—there’s talk in my family that we’re related. Jamaican families can be so big, so I never remember how everyone’s connected. But I find his story so inspiring nonetheless. He is an immigrant with humble origins turned billionaire, and he is a philanthropist. I mean, what’s not to like?

How do you like to spend your free time?

I don’t have a lot of free time because we’ve just partnered with Blo Dry Bar and are focused on building the MYNC franchise. But that’s kind of the life of an entrepreneur—our work and personal lives blend together. But on the off-chance that I’m not working, you’ll find me hiking the Bruce Trail with my dog Lowry—named after the [former] Toronto Raptors [point guard], of course.

If money were no object, what would you be doing right now?

Giving more of it away. While I’m proud of many milestones, I am most proud of the creation of a $10,000 grant supporting female entrepreneurship. MYNC will be awarding 10 of them, but if money were no object, I’d obviously give out more. A lot more.

(Learn more about how to apply for a grant.)

What was your earliest memory about money?

I was raised by a single mother. She was just 17 years old when she had me. We were utterly and completely happy, though we had very little. I remember realizing very early on that money represented options in life—or the lack thereof.

What was the first thing that you remember buying with your own money?

I saved up and sent away for something in the Consumers Distributing catalogue. It must have been a toy or something like that.

What was your first job?

I scooped ice cream at Laura Secord. I’m pretty sure I bought a pair of shoes with my first paycheque.