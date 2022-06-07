Who are your finance heroes?

When I first started learning about personal finances, I found resources from Canadian content creators like Jessica Moorhouse and Bridget Casey to be super valuable.

How do you like to spend your free time?

I’m currently renovating my house and I’m a new mom to a one-year old… so my free time is limited. But, when I can, I love catching up with friends over dinner and wine.

If money were no object, what would you be doing right now?

I’d be slow-traveling the world with my family. A few months in each city, and paying for flights for friends and family to come stay with us.

What was your first memory about money?

Very early on in life, I remember feeling like my family didn’t have money. While other kids shopped at the Gap or Old Navy, we only shopped at thrift stores. Other kids went on vacations; we went to the park near my house on school holidays. I felt the lack of money.

What’s the first thing you remember buying with your own money?

Candy! I started a paper route when I was around 12 and always bought candy from the convenience store.

What was your first job?

I had a few jobs like my paper route and being a babysitter, but when I was 16, I got my first official job as a waitress.

What was the biggest money lesson you learned as an adult?

There is an entire world of advanced finances that most people never experience or understand. Like options, trading on margin, private lending, leveraging debt and other strategies. We’re taught the absolute basics and it’s up to us to keep learning.

What’s the best money advice you’ve ever received?

Spend less than you make. This advice is the reason I always worked multiple jobs and lived minimally. I’ve been saving over 40% of my income since I was 23—and it’s really paid off!