Who are your money and finance heroes?

I grew up watching Til Debt Do Us Part, so I always loved Gail Vaz-Oxlade’s no-nonsense advice. I read most of her books when I was in my 20s, and I still use her budgeting spreadsheet.

In terms of my finance heroes, I would say Sara Blakely from Spanx. She was the first self-made female billionaire in the U.S., and she’s extremely philanthropic. She has committed to The Giving Pledge, which means she pledges to give away most of her fortune to charity either during her lifetime or when she passes away.

How do you like to spend your free time?

I have a six-month-old daughter, so most of my free time is spent hanging out with her. When I’m not working on Willful or spending time with my family, I’m reading, listening to podcasts, doing a Peloton class or watching Netflix.

If money were no object, what would you be doing right now?

I absolutely love what I do, so I would still be an entrepreneur. But I would self-fund my business instead of raising external capital, so I could grow at my own pace.

What was your first memory about money?

My first money memory was when my mom tried to explain credit to me when I was five or six years old. I wanted to buy something at a store on vacation, and my mom asked me to give her my birthday money, since she would just put the purchase on credit. I started crying outside the store, saying “mommy stole my money!” I couldn’t understand the concept of my mom paying for the item on credit. I’m sure my mom felt pretty embarrassed.

What’s the first thing you remember buying with your own money?

Sweet Valley Twins books. I was—and still am—a huge reader, so I would often spend my allowance on new books. The first major purchase I remember making was a CD player in 1995. I played my Dance Mix ’95 CD a thousand times.

What was your first job?

When I was 15, I was a Loblaws cashier, making $7.10 an hour, which was above the $6.85 minimum wage at the time. I absolutely loved that job. I’m sure I spent my first paycheque on clothes since, by that time, I had moved on from Sweet Valley Twins books to shopping.

What was the biggest money lesson you learned as an adult?

The value of a good credit score. I got my first credit card in the first week of university—a $500 limit card. I obviously didn’t learn about credit scores and the importance of making minimum payments, so I maxed out the card and kind of forgot about it. The account went to collections, and I didn’t understand the significance of that until I was trying to get another credit card after graduation. It took me years to rebuild my credit score, and now I’m very on top of it because I know how powerful it can be when applying for loans, mortgages or even business financing products. Every student should be required to complete a course about credit scores before anyone hands them their first credit card.