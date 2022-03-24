For our brand-new column, My MoneySense, we chatted with Creo Walters, one of the show’s four young content creators, about his own journey in learning about personal finance.

Who are your money/finance/investing heroes?

Nipsey Hussle, Jay-Z and LeBron James. They all invested in themselves. Watching the way they all built—and continue to build—their empires pushes me to do better.

How do you like to spend your free time?

With my circle of friends and with family. I live at home with my parents, and we have an open-door policy. Between friends and cousins, there’s always someone around, and most visits involve lots of food.

If money were no object, what would you be doing right now?

Everyone I love would own a house and land. I would also have a closet full of sneakers.

What is your first memory about money?

When we were given an allowance, my parents split the money into two jars. One for spending and one for saving. It taught me that money is finite, and you must split it up for different purposes.

What’s the first thing you remember buying with your own money?

I remember going to a shop and buying a bunch of candy by myself. I paid with exact change and was confused when I didn’t get anything back, because I thought you always got change back no matter what.

What did you do with your first paycheque?

My first job was acting in a commercial for the Family Channel when I was 13. We got to play with water guns all day, and it was pretty sweet. I honestly couldn’t tell you what I spent the cheque on, though. I’m pretty sure that cheque went straight to my parents.

What’s the biggest money lesson you’ve learned as an adult?

Don’t get a credit card just because you can. That’s a decision that deserves some clear thinking. I made a lot of credit card mistakes and learned the hard way about paying bills on time, sticking to a budget and what a money emergency actually is. Looking back, my first credit card was a lesson in self-control.