Street Cents’ Creo Walters on the dangers of debt, why LeBron James is a finance hero and more
The financial literacy–focused television show is back—on TikTok. Here’s what one of its content creators has to say about his own financial journey.
Remember Street Cents? The award-winning TV series ran in the 1990s/early 2000s, and it featured very doable money tips for kids. Well, CBC has rebooted it—with a twist. Instead of a traditional TV format, it’s coming back on TikTok (@streetcents) and it’s targeted to teens. Through short daily videos, the new series focuses on making financial literacy useful, relatable and entertaining while remaining rooted in facts and journalism, just like the original show.
For our brand-new column, My MoneySense, we chatted with Creo Walters, one of the show’s four young content creators, about his own journey in learning about personal finance.
Nipsey Hussle, Jay-Z and LeBron James. They all invested in themselves. Watching the way they all built—and continue to build—their empires pushes me to do better.
With my circle of friends and with family. I live at home with my parents, and we have an open-door policy. Between friends and cousins, there’s always someone around, and most visits involve lots of food.
Everyone I love would own a house and land. I would also have a closet full of sneakers.
When we were given an allowance, my parents split the money into two jars. One for spending and one for saving. It taught me that money is finite, and you must split it up for different purposes.
I remember going to a shop and buying a bunch of candy by myself. I paid with exact change and was confused when I didn’t get anything back, because I thought you always got change back no matter what.
My first job was acting in a commercial for the Family Channel when I was 13. We got to play with water guns all day, and it was pretty sweet. I honestly couldn’t tell you what I spent the cheque on, though. I’m pretty sure that cheque went straight to my parents.
Don’t get a credit card just because you can. That’s a decision that deserves some clear thinking. I made a lot of credit card mistakes and learned the hard way about paying bills on time, sticking to a budget and what a money emergency actually is. Looking back, my first credit card was a lesson in self-control.
“If you can’t buy it twice, you can’t afford it.”—Jay-Z
“Just work hard and pull yourself up by your bootstraps.” It’s not that simple for everyone, and how people get paid is not always based on their effort.
Smaller amounts over time. I feel like a large sum would bring overwhelming responsibilities.
Money comes and money goes. Anything can happen, and most of us have seasons of wealth and seasons of drought. I try to adopt the mindset that anything that can change for the worse can change for the better.
Playing it safe with your money. I kind of grew up with this thought also, but I’m slowly realizing it’s OK to take risks at my age. It’s not comfortable, but I’m trying to trust my judgment and learn about new ways of investing.
Value is way less about the amount I’m spending and more about how I feel about what I’m spending money on. I’ll gladly pay extra for a better concert ticket because that experience and the memories are priceless.
I’m big into music production, and I spent months researching and comparing in-home studio equipment. It took me the longest to decide on my recording mic.
It’s sneaky and dangerous.
A pair of classic Allen Iverson Reebok Questions.
Funny enough, I’ve never read a money-related book. I’ve heard people mention The Wealthy Barber a few times, though.
My debit card. But my auntie always says, “Make sure you have vex (just in case) money,” so I always make sure I have cash, too.
My 13-inch MacBook Air laptop.
Next thing I want to do is move out of my childhood home and get a place for myself.
If you can afford to, own and have an investment. But I know it’s not always as simple as just deciding.
Both, if you can.
Budget—to a point. The $5 coffee isn’t going to ruin my life. Every so often, I’ve got to spend a little extra to do something special with my people. My life motto is “Life is short, eat the cookie.” At a certain point, you’ve got to enjoy things.
