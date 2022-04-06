Who is your finance hero?

Sallie Krawcheck, former head of Smith Barney and former CFO of Citigroup. She was a powerful player on Wall Street, with a reputation for honesty and fairness that caused friction with other members of top management during the financial crisis of 2008.

She understands that women invest differently and is now CEO of Ellevest, an investing app for American women. She’s also the Chairperson of Ellevate, a global community of women committed to fostering and promoting gender equality in the workplace.

Like Sallie, I also started as an equity analyst and saw first hand how brilliant, capable women in the field had to work twice as hard as their male counterparts and were often brushed off as “too nice” for upper management. Sallie is working to fix that and I applaud her.

How do you like to spend your free time?

I’m fortunate to live in a place that has both forests and oceans, so I spend as much time in both as I can.

My dog and I go outside the first thing every morning and the last thing every night—rain or shine. I love watching the sun’s angle change in the fall, as it begins to move behind the mountains. In winter, we have two waterfalls on either side to listen to. In spring, the waterfalls subside and the spring peeper frogs come out. The winter clouds part, and the stars begin to shine brighter. In summer, the darkness is so short, it’s hard to even know when to sleep.

No matter where I live, I have to be near something fresh and green, even if it’s just a large number of potted plants on a downtown condo patio.

If money were no object, what would you be doing right now?

I can tell you I would not be sitting on a beach with a drink in my hand. I am someone who always wants to be achieving something. I want to make a difference in my community, so I would likely use the capital to expand my business so I could hire more employees and hopefully enrich their lives and the lives of their families. I want to support the performing arts, so I’d also start a foundation.

What was your first memory about money?

I remember being eight years old and going door-to-door by myself, with my mother carefully watching from the car, and selling candy for my Campfire Girls troop. I think the troop member who sold the most won an award of some sort. I don’t remember if I won the award or not, but I’ll never forget the thrill of receiving cash money for something as simple as introducing myself to people and asking them if I have something they would like. I earned more that day than my mother did at her secretarial job.