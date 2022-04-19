Who are your financial heroes?

Andrew Hallam. Six years ago, I read his book, The Millionaire Teacher, and it made things that were difficult to understand just click in my brain. I find that sometimes if you dive into a book that is a little above your level, and you just feel anxious, then you think, “Well, this is too complicated.” But his book made me realize you can learn this stuff. He broke down the concepts in an understandable way. Also, he’s just a nice guy. He’s one of my go-to people. I just love everything he does.

Also, Melissa Leong. She is so supportive and has been a great help to me. I asked her questions about careers and money, and she’s been awesome. Same with my friend Rubina Ahmed-Haq. She’s such a great person to bounce ideas off of, and she encourages me to learn more. Honestly, I think it was her who pushed me to do the Canadian Securities Course (CSC). I look up to those three a lot.

How do you like to spend your free time?

I love what I do so much that I’m a bit of a workaholic. But other than work, I go for walks with my husband, we like to cook, and I like to bake sometimes. I read, I take naps, I watch garbage shows. I like hanging out with friends, playing board games and stuff like that. Honestly, I’m a low-key person.

If money were no object, what would you be doing right now?

I’d be doing something similar to what I’m doing now. I’ve talked to a lot of people on the More Money Podcast about financial independence, like the FIRE community. The whole point of living such an extreme life is so that you can get a big pile of money, and feel financially safe to do whatever you want. For me, I just…didn’t wait until I had that pile of money. I was like, “Why don’t I just live that life now?” I love writing, telling stories, and talking to different people. And if you talk to most of the FIRE people, guess what they do? They start a blog or a podcast or a YouTube channel.

But, say, I couldn’t do what I’m doing right now, and I got a pile of money to do whatever I want. I would spend all my time traveling and then writing romance novels. If I couldn’t do this, that would be the dream.

What was your first memory about money?

One of my first money memories, and it’s burned into my brain, is from math class in grade seven. My teacher went on a diatribe about credit. The other students and I didn’t know what credit was—or even what credit cards were. He was talking to us about the pitfalls of spending money you didn’t have. I’m not sure if he was going through something personally.

Up until that point, I didn’t think about how money could play a negative role in your life, and I was hearing about some of the consequences. It kind of scared me. I didn’t know money could be dangerous if you misused it.

What’s the first thing you remember buying with your own money?

When I was in grade five, I saved my own money and I bought a No Doubt CD. It was like the most precious gem I’ve ever had. Because like, oh my god, I only have this album, and it’s awesome, and I bought it with my own money.