Today, Hallam is living what many of us would consider “the dream.” He and his wife, Pele, have been “globally nomadic” for eight years and counting, enjoying active adventures and occasionally popping back to Canada’s west coast to visit family. Hallam is now the author of four personal finance books, including his newest, Balance: How to Invest and Spend for Happiness, Health, and Wealth. I caught up with him in Panama City (virtually, that is) to talk about his enlightened guide to both money and life.

You’ve been thinking about life satisfaction for many years. In Balance, you explain that having money helps—up to a point. What’s the relationship between money and life satisfaction?

Economics professor Richard Easterlin did studies on life satisfaction relative to income. What he found was that if you don’t have enough money to feed yourself and have decent shelter, then money would increase life satisfaction. But once you have a little bit more than the national median, in any given country, there’s no increase in life satisfaction from more income. A Purdue-based study I referenced in the book found that beyond a certain point, life satisfaction actually drops. In North America, that point is about $160,000 a year.

The theory is that people who earn a lot of money, by and large, have high-responsibility jobs with high-stress commitments, so they drop the ball in other areas, like health, sleep or relationships. Often, we get tunnel vision. We start thinking that having more income and material things increases our lifestyle, but they don’t. There’s so much evidence suggesting that the best things in life are not things.

Besides having enough money, the other three pillars you list for a balanced and successful life are: maintaining strong relationships, maximizing our mental and physical health and living with a sense of purpose. You share lots of research that supports this holistic approach. Did anything surprise you?

What surprised me was one of the impetuses for writing this book. I was doing a lot of travelling and speaking engagements, and because of that I met people with such diverse, contrasting lifestyles: people with really high incomes, and people living simple lives in their RVs, working digitally, raising families. I remember thinking about where laughter was most prevalent. To be non-material seems very freeing. Those people seem to laugh more easily. They have a twinkle in their eye. They’re a lot less stressed.

We’ve become a highly materialistic culture, and that’s bad for the environment and bad for our pocketbooks. And when you meet these people who have turned their backs on that, who have decided they’re going to prioritize experiences, life, simplicity and relationships, there’s a freedom I noticed with those people. It made me realize that, wow, people don’t necessarily need as much money as they think they do.