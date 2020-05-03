Photo by Dollar Gill on Unsplash

Q. I’m 30 years old and would like to learn more about saving, budgeting, debt management, mortgages, taxes, investing and basic economics. I prefer podcasts to reading books and newspapers, mainly because I can listen to them on my walks or while exercising. Could you recommend a few that are targeted to a Canadian audience?

–Scott

A. It really is a shame how little personal finance education occurs in elementary and high schools in Canada. A lack of financial knowledge leads many people to make bad financial choices, or even if they think they are making good choices, to trust people who may not have their best interests in mind, because they do not know any better. Kudos to you for proactively seeking to grow your own financial literacy.

There are several financial podcasts targeted specifically at Canadian listeners—and here are 10 to consider, listed in alphabetical order below.

In the interest of full disclosure, I’ll share that I have been a guest on some of these podcasts; some of the podcasters are clients of my firm, and some of them contribute to MoneySense.

Chris Enns (Rags to Reasonable) and Sandi Martin (Spring Financial Planning) are fee-only financial planners, while John Robertson is a scientist who has developed a passion for teaching people how to invest (The Value of Simple). They talk about real-life money matters involving parenthood, divorce and ageing parents, as well as financial planning and investing with financial industry insiders.

Kornel Szrejber worked in corporate marketing before leaving a stable job to join a family business. He took it upon himself to learn about investing, managing money and earning additional income streams so he could support his family. He paid off his mortgage when he was 28.

Recent topics that Szrejber has tackled include saving for retirement, investment management, paying less for insurance, and investing in real estate.

Sean Cooper is a mortgage broker, freelance writer and money coach who bought his first home at 27 and paid off his mortgage at age 30. He has written for MoneySense.