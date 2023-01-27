Who are your money heroes?

My first boss on Bay Street. She taught me so much. She was such an inspiration and a total boss.

How do you like to spend your free time?

Always with my fam’. I have two young boys, so we get up to a bunch of stuff every weekend. We are at home in the woods. You can often find us out for a hike, snowshoeing, cross country skiing, making maple syrup.

If money were no object, what would you be doing right now?

All of the above—spending time with my family outside! I do think I’d still work though, just maybe not at the same clip I’m going now.

What was your earliest memory about money?

My parents ran a family business, and we talked about money all the time. I knew that sometimes you’re up and sometimes you’re down. And I learned you have to work to earn money. I was a kid who tried to scale my lemonade stand.

What’s the first thing you remember buying with your own money?

The 1992 CD, Ace of Base, by The Sign.

What was your first job?

I ran an agency after trying to make a real-life Babysitters Club in my neighbourhood. Aside from starting my own lemonade stands and my babysitting business, my first job was at a concession stand at a community centre. I spent my paycheque on a new shirt for school.

What was the biggest money lesson you learned as an adult?

Slow and steady almost always wins the race. Over time, the most successful people have consistent savings habits and patience. Time is on your side.

What’s the best money advice you’ve ever received?

It’s important to talk about money. Talking openly and honestly about money with friends and family helps reduce financial anxiety. And it leads to more empathy and less judgment for others and ourselves. I think it’s important that it not be taboo.