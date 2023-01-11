Money. Money. Money…

Stop scrolling, reading or glancing ahead and pause for a moment. Tune in to what you feel after reading the word “money.”

That instant reaction to those five letters signifies so much. It is directly linked to your emotions and the stories you have attached to money. This is the psychology behind money in action.

Why is understanding the psychology behind money so important?

We often don’t have a clue how money impacts us psychologically. Yet our money affects every single financial behaviour we have. So, if we seek meaningful behavioural changes with our finances—or peace in our relationship with money (yes, you have a relationship with money)—understanding how we feel about money is worthwhile.

And don’t worry: You don’t need a Ph.D. to understand this complex relationship. My intention with this column is to break down the evidence-based research and literature on the psychology of money into digestible and insightful takeaways to help you learn about your own psychology with respect to your financial decisions.

Why we need to understand the effects of money on human behaviour

Financial experts and popular financial advice often purport that people can achieve financial wellness or create meaningful change in behaviours with money if they have the proper guidance or information. This assumes that all humans would make the best financial decisions possible for themselves, their families and others, if they had access to the most correct information.

However, if you are like me, “knowing” does not always equate with “doing.”

How’s that healthy eating plan going? Or that new fitness routine?