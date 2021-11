In our 12-part video series, Money Matters, we interviewed the top voices in Canadian personal finance about money issues that affect all Canadians. For our tenth video of the series, we asked: How do we improve financial literacy in Canada? Listen to what some of our partners have to say.



Watch:Money Matters – Question 10 – How do we improve financial literacy in Canada?

