The best personal finance and investing courses Canadians can take for free What did we look for when comparing courses? Each one listed here must: Be free for Canadians

Come from a quality educator

Provide lessons that teach something useful and relevant to Canadians

Be accessible, whether that’s online or in person in multiple locations Read more in the full methodology below.

Best all-around free personal finance course

McGill Personal Finance Essentials

This course covers a wide range of topics related to personal finances specifically for Canadians—and for free. We love that each of the eight lessons are taught by a different professor, which isn’t typical with most free personal finance courses. Depending on your learning style (and how motivated you are to finish the course), you might enjoy the learn-at-your-own-pace format. (One thing I’ve found to be helpful is to dedicate the same time every day or every week for learning and put it in your calendar.) This course is also very comprehensive, as you can see from the following chapters/lessons:

Introduction to Personal Finance Contents Budgeting and Saving Your Money: Today and Tomorrow Understanding Debt and Borrowing The Art of Investing Retirement Planning The Realities of Real Estate Behavioural Finance

There are also bonus lessons:

Responsible Investing

Cryptocurrencies and Crypto Tokens

Know, though, that this isn’t a typical continuing-ed course. There are multiple-choice tests and exams online. But, when you’re done, you receive a “McGill Personal Finance Essentials attestation of completion.” Add that to your CV.

Register for McGill Personal Finance Essentials for free any time.

Best free Canadian income tax course

Government of Canada’s Learn About Your Taxes course

When it comes to learning about personal income tax, there’s no better primary source than the Government of Canada. This free course on Canada.ca is great for anyone doing their taxes for the first time, starting their first job or wanting to better understand how income tax all works. It’s organized as mini courses with multiple lessons. It may sound complicated, but the mini courses range from 12 minutes with four lessons to 76 minutes with seven lessons. Essentially, you know exactly how much time you need to dedicate to each course. You can break up your study time based on the lessons. Here’s the breakdown:

Course Lessons Ideal time (minutes) Starting to work 4 29 Preparing to do your taxes 3 27 Completing a basic tax return 7 76 After sending your tax return 4 38 Using the CRA’s My Account 2 12 Purpose of taxes 4 21 Accessing your benefits and credits 2 19

Register for the Learn About Your Taxes course for free any time.

Best free course for managing debt in Canada

The Credit Counselling Society’s The Truth About Credit

Learning about debt is something to be proud of, as you are taking the first step toward managing what you owe. Knowing how to tackle debt can help reduce your indebtedness and give you the room and freedom to start saving, too. The Credit Counselling Society is a non-profit debt-counselling organization that helps Canadians create debt management plans, and it offers five free online courses. (Compared to the above courses, this one is short. The Truth About Credit can be done in an hour or less. And The Credit Counselling Society offers other courses of a similar length.) While you won’t get a certificate of completion like with the McGill course we mentioned, you can repeat these courses and access them anytime, regardless of the device you’re using. You just need to bookmark the link. For this list, we focused on The Truth About Credit course, where you can learn about how credit works in Canada, as well as credit scores, credit ratings, credit reports and how to access your own credit report for free. There’s some myth busting, too.

Register for the The Truth About Credit course for free any time.