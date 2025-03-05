How to deal with your finances when the economy is stressing you out
Interest rates, inflation—not to mention tariffs or a recession—can make finances stressful. But keeping a cool head is important. Here’s how.
Advertisement
Interest rates, inflation—not to mention tariffs or a recession—can make finances stressful. But keeping a cool head is important. Here’s how.
Who would have thought that just a few month ago, all we had to “worry” about was the ongoing pandemic, high interest and inflation rates, and high grocery and housing costs. We’re three months into 2025 and so far we’ve had tariffs on Canadian goods threatened in February, then actual tariffs go into effect March 4—which may or may not be rolled back. We’ve had a month-long (so far) boycott of anything American and Canadians educating ourselves on the difference between “made in Canada” and “produced in Canada.” Interest rates and inflation rates dropped, but now we’re facing a possible increase in inflation and a recession.
To no one’s surprise, money remains a primary concern for many Canadians. As of last year, it was the top stressor for 44% of Canadians, up from 40% the year before, according to FP Canada’s annual Financial Stress Index. With everything that’s going on, budgeting and planning for retirement feels pointless. Why is it so hard to make financial planning and investing decisions when you’re overwhelmed? Glad you asked.
Search our directory of credentialled advisors providing financial and investing services across Canada.
According to Samantha Sykes, a senior investment advisor with Raymond James, one of the reasons people have a lot of big decisions to make is that they don’t know where to start. Her clients, who range from mid-30s to early 70s, are often dealing with getting an inheritance, or they’ve just started making a decent salary, while also trying to balance getting married, buying a home and starting a family. “They’re feeling overwhelmed with bigger decisions about real money and real adulting. There are just almost too many decisions to make these days. So a lot of times, it’s just easier to leave it. It makes it easier for clients to press pause on making too many large financial decisions at the same time and walk away.”
Chantel Chapman, the CEO of financial literacy program, The Trauma of Money, agrees about having trouble finding a starting point. It’s common for Canadians to not know where to start when it comes to their money, choosing instead to avoid or ignore it.
“Financial avoidance is extremely common,” says Chapman from her home in British Columbia. She explains that avoidance comes from the belief that scarcity is present or the person is catastrophizing their situation in their mind. Triggers for this kind of “analysis paralysis” can include, for example, inflation and feeling overwhelmed. As a result, to cope, the brain tries to survive the stress, which can take the shape of avoidance.
While burying your head in the sand is an option, it’s not a great one. “The problem with avoidance is that it’s a way to reduce pain in the moment,” Chapman says. “It gives us temporary relief, but there are negative consequences to avoidance.”
Those negative consequences are tangible. They include ignoring bills and statements, refusing to talk about money with friends, family and advisors, not knowing your credit score and not having a grasp on your net worth.
Starting the financial planning and investing decision-making process means looking at your relationship with money, says Chapman. That means identifying the narrative that surrounds your relationship with money and why you might be avoiding it.
Chapman says to ask yourself the following questions to gain insight into your money story.
Doing this helps a person move away from the scarcity mindset and the impulse decision-making process, allowing them to make changes in their attitude and feelings towards money.
Chapman recommends surrounding yourself with a team of friends, family and financial professionals that support you on your financial planning journey, which is where someone like Sykes comes in.
Recognizing you need support with your finances is huge. “I give my clients a pat on the back just for asking for help,” says Sykes, who says people who make an appointment with her have made the biggest move towards managing their finances. “They’ve overcome a lot to pick up the phone or send an email or find somebody like myself, and to lay themselves out there and say ‘I need help.’”
Financial jargon can be discouraging for many Canadians who may not be financially literate, which can prevent them from making investment decisions to begin with. Sykes speaks to her clients in their language. She works with a lot of creatives so she prefers to use analogies and examples they understand.
You could also add a recurring calendar meeting with the link to MoneySense’s Glossary, and learn one term a day. Unlike many others you’ll find online, this one has personal finance and investing terms specifically for Canadians.
One of the best ways to feel good about starting your financial planning journey is with a quick win. “It’s a way to make the client feel like they accomplished something,” says Sykes. She says to look at what’s keeping you up at night, the number one thing that you want to get done today as well as in the next three months.
One example could be setting up a registered education savings plan (RESP) or making a will. She points to the experience many of her clients have had with dealing with a parent who died without a will. It’s a lot of work you can avoid.
While meeting in an office is one option, Sykes meets her clients where they’re at, especially when she has to coax them into providing necessary information or signing documents.
She will meet up for a walk, go for ice cream or bring them their favourite coffee, she says. “Their defences are down a little bit and then they’ll give me the information I need, or I can engage with other trusted professionals like their accountant who might have their driver’s licence and their social insurance.”
Chapman says having an accountability buddy can help with your financial planning. She says it could be as simple as telling them your goals, such as saving for an emergency fund, and asking for support on your journey. When you feel tempted to spend, your accountability buddy can help you talk through why you want to spend money and even talk you down from spending your hard-earned cash.
Look, it’s not easy out there and there are some things like the housing crisis or tariffs on trade that individuals can’t solve by themselves. But there are processes you can put in place to reduce the stress around your finances. That way, it’s one less thing to worry about in a world that feels turbulent, at best.
Share this article Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Linkedin Share on Reddit Share on Email
Fee-free credit cards and debit cards from online banks offer some the best ways to save on exchange rates...
U.S. President Donald Trump’s order hitting Canada and Mexico with 25% across-the-board tariffs came into effect on March 4....
Canadians must begin taking RRIF withdrawals the year after converting an RRSP. What happens if you convert only part...
A Certified Financial Planner looks at the different strategies to ask your own advisor: Is life insurance the answer?
Natasha Knox, is an advisor based greater Vancouver, with clients across Canada. Learn about her approach to financial planning...
Tesla sales fall as the company’s billionaire founder embraces right-wing politics. Analysts, investors and customers weigh in on what...
We have everything you need to know about tax credits, changes and deadlines, and more. Get the info you...
Find the best GIC rates in Canada. Plus, everything you need to know about how they work.
Keep your electric vehicle charged up and earn valuable rewards and perks. These are the top credit cards in...
Experts say Canadians are increasingly financing their home renovations. We break down some of the options for home owners....