Investing Beyond the Numbers: Understanding financial flashpoints
Financial flashpoints are significant emotional events that shape our beliefs and behaviors towards money, ultimately influencing our financial and investment decisions.
Financial flashpoints are significant emotional events that shape our beliefs and behaviors towards money, ultimately influencing our financial and investment decisions.
Advertisement
Have you ever wondered why you have a particular attitude or belief toward money? Some of your past experiences with money shape your financial beliefs, which ultimately influence your financial decisions. These pivotal moments, known as “financial flashpoints,” can make a profound impact on how you think about and manage your finances.
Advertisement
Financial flashpoints are significant, emotional and memorable money-related events and experiences that shape our beliefs around finances. Understanding our financial flashpoints helps us make deliberate and informed money decisions, leading to wiser spending, diligent saving and investing, and intentional control over our finances. By moving away from reactive choices, we can work toward building wealth and securing long-term financial stability.
The story of Karl (whose name has been changed) is one of many similar tales of immigration to Canada. In the 19th century, Canada saw a significant influx of Ukrainian immigrants, including Karl’s grandparents. With little money and few skills, they took a chance and came to Canada in response to the federal government’s call for farmers, which was positioned as an opportunity for free land. Armed with their knowledge of farming, a strong work ethic and a dream to provide for their families, they embarked on a risky journey to start a new life in a new land.
Karl’s grandparents arrived in Alberta with limited resources after being promised farmable land. Unfortunately, the land they received was smaller than anticipated and unsuitable for farming, leaving them with no other option but to become extremely frugal, hardworking and resourceful in order to survive. While they eventually managed to sustain a living and generate a surplus of money, their experience left them with a deep-seated distrust of others and formal institutions, including financial ones. They opted to keep their extra money on the farm, fearing it could disappear or not be returned if handed over to others.
Despite consumer protection acts in place, Karl’s grandparents continued to avoid financial institutions, resulting in lost decades of potential compound interest growth. Their experience of being promised farmable land, but receiving unsuitable farmland, became their financial flashpoint, leading them to adopt a belief of money scarcity, frugality and a constant fear of their hard-earned money being taken away.
Despite the fact that Karl’s grandparents’ financial flashpoint occurred in the 19th century, it continued to impact their children, their children’s children, and so on. To this day, some 100 years later, Karl’s great-grandchildren still hold similar beliefs about money, such as frugality and scarcity, illustrating the enduring power of financial flashpoints and family money belief systems. This serves as a reminder that the experiences and beliefs of our ancestors can influence our relationship with money and our financial decisions. It’s important to examine and address them to improve our financial decisions, increase our wealth and enhance our overall financial well-being.
Each of us has our own financial flashpoints. These emotionally charged events shape our beliefs about money, resulting in our money scripts. Our money scripts, in turn, influence our financial behaviors, which ultimately create our financial outcomes. As we see with Karl’s family, our financial flashpoints can be passed down from generation to generation, affecting the money scripts of our children and grandchildren. These beliefs can continue to influence our financial behaviors and outcomes even decades later.
Financial flashpoints don’t always need to be large significant events, like immigrating to Canada. They can also be more subtle, like watching your parents struggle with money. Studies show that parents’ financial behaviours play a significant role in shaping their children’s attitudes and beliefs towards money.
Whether our flashpoints are positive or negative in nature, the key to harnessing their power is to take the time to understand them and recognize their influence, allowing us to make intentional choices that align with our financial goals.
Let’s look at some common flashpoints:
Understanding financial flashpoints is crucial to making better financial decisions. Our past experiences with money can have a significant impact on our current financial health. When we face a financial situation with heavy emotions, our minds often make incorrect or unbeneficial assumptions. For example, Karl’s parents’ belief in extreme scarcity caused them to miss out on decades of compound interest growth by not investing with a reputable financial institution.
Exploring and considering our financial flashpoints is essential if we want to reconcile them in a healthy way. Now it’s your turn to reflect on a significant, emotional or memorable event that has shaped your beliefs around money.
Advertisement
Shaun Maslyk is the host of the Most Hated F-Word Podcast, a show that explores the psychology of money and helps listeners understand their relationship with it. As a Certified Financial Planner and Certified Financial Behaviour Specialist, Shaun brings a unique perspective to the show, offering insights and advice on personal finance and financial well-being. To hear how we can begin changing our financial behaviours, check out episode #116 of the Most Hated F-Word Podcast “How to Change Your Money Scripts Using IFS” with Rick Kahler.
Share this article Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Linkedin Share on Reddit Share on Email
When starting to draw down your investments in retirement,...
If you’re looking for extra income to keep up...
Many people near or in retirement are worried about...
Created By
Credit Canada
What the big banks are reporting, why Buffett’s letter...
Stavros is worried that contributing an investment in kind...
Between a TFSA and non-registered accounts, what is the...
Sponsored By
Harvest ETFs
When paying a high interest rate on debt, does...
Are you looking to save money on daycare? Find...