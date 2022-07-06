Who are your finance heroes?

David Chilton. When I was growing up, my dad gave me an unsigned cheque for $50 and a copy of David Chilton’s The Wealthy Barber. The deal was that if I read the book in two weeks, he would sign the cheque. As a kid interested in money, this seemed like a no-brainer. I appreciated Chilton’s desire to avoid using complex and intimidating financial terms to create a financial book that is accessible and digestible for many. Now, as a father myself, I appreciate my dad setting me on the path of reading to gain financial literacy in such a fun, light-hearted way.

Andrew Hallam. The book The Millionaire Teacher had a similar feel as The Wealthy Barber. In a sense, Hallam wrote a finance book filled with exceptional advice given in an approachable, funny and engaging manner. Andrew is a master at storytelling and he makes understanding money and investing—believe it or not—simple.

As my relationship with money evolved, I wanted more. Enter Dr. Brad Klontz [author of Mind Over Money]. He’s an expert in financial psychology and applied behavioural finance. Dr. Klontz’s books, research, and work have helped me transform my relationship with money. His research around money scripts has helped me re-write my money story.

How do you like to spend your free time?

Time is the elusive finite resource that just may be our most important asset. Inspired by the ancient teachings of the Stoic philosopher Seneca, my outlook and relationship with time has been changing.

Seneca said, “It is not that we have a short time to live, but that we waste a lot of it.”

Lately, I have been trying to become more mindful and aware of how I am spending my time. I like to spend my time with my wife and kids, working on creative tasks or my podcast, savouring delicious coffee, experiencing the outdoors, running, biking, camping and exploring the world.

If money were no object, what would you be doing right now?

Is money the only thing keeping us from doing what we truly want to do?

First, I think it’s important to recognize that, as a white male, I have an enormous privilege around money. Still, I feel like when we take the time to understand our relationship with money and what’s important, our entire money framework changes in a healthy manner.