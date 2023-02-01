Have you ever stopped to think about your personal money story?

Your relationship with money profoundly impacts your life—for better or worse. Yet, the often-complex and sometimes fraught relationship is something we may not take much time to think about.

In fact, you may not even know how to tell your money story. Yet, we often make significant life decisions based on our money story, despite our limited understanding of it, like taking a life-altering exam without studying.

Research shows that money stories—and our unconscious beliefs about money—can “predict” our incomes, credit scores, net worth, financial behaviours, and so on. To continue our story metaphor, do we want to close the textbook, or do we want to complete the course with a deep understanding of the topic and be ready to apply that knowledge?”

Where do our money stories come from?

Your money story has been shaped by your life experiences, values and beliefs about money. It can influence your decisions, from your career choices and how you use your time to how you spend and save.

Your early years develop your story. But, it also goes back further than that: Our ancestors had their hands in authoring our stories. Then our parents, the cultural systems around us, our neighbours, teachers and best friends, all made an impact. Yet, still, without meaningful reflection, it’s easy to move through life unconsciously aware of our money stories and their consequences.

My own money story

My money story was directly influenced by a childhood belief that I was shy and that my voice did not matter. This became a disempowering narrative that snowballed over the years.

As I reflected on the influences on my financial decisions, I detangled and unravelled many insights and lessons. I discovered how my inner money-critic (my inner child) was unconsciously influencing not only my financial life, but my entire life.

I named my inner money critic voice Mr. Shy. Through examining my money story, I realized Mr. Shy played a significant role in how I thought, felt and behaved with my money. Mr. Shy gave money the meaning of power and control, believing that money would make me feel seen, heard and valued. These beliefs were reinforced when I started earning an income and felt the illusive power money holds. It made me feel seen, heard and valued.