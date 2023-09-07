Advertisement

Writer and editor Bryan Borzykowski and certified financial planner Julie Shipley-Strickland

My MoneySense

The best money advice from two of the best in the biz

Certified Financial Planner Julie Shipley-Strickland and editor and writer Bryan Borzykowski get personal about money—the good and the bad.

The best money advice from two of the best in the biz
Two young men are in the library, using the computers as they're smiling. Why? Because they're not stressed about money and they've budgeted well.

Making It

How to manage money as a student

How to manage money as a student
Family at home, thinking about their mortgage and retirement

Ask MoneySense

Can you pay off your debt while saving for retirement?

Can you pay off your debt while saving for retirement?

Save

Student Money: How to pay for school and have a life—a guide for students and parents

Student Money: How to pay for school and have a life—a guide for students and parents
Photo of Chris Guillebeau

My MoneySense

Chris Guillebeau on Gonzo Capitalism, his $100,000 side hustle, and why average isn’t good enough

The best-selling author is back with a guide to the creative ways that people—including himself—are earning money in this...

Chris Guillebeau on Gonzo Capitalism, his $100,000 side hustle, and why average isn't good enough
A stylish young influencer takes a selfie

Earn

Welcome to “Peak Marketplace”: An excerpt from Gonzo Capitalism

In his new book, Chris Guillebeau explores the strange post-pandemic economy, where it seems anything and everything is for...

Welcome to "Peak Marketplace": An excerpt from Gonzo Capitalism
A smiling young woman works on a sewing machine

Careers

Side hustles and self-employment in Canada: Taxes, business expenses and more

If you recently started a side hustle or became a freelancer, you likely have questions about taxes, business expenses...

Side hustles and self-employment in Canada: Taxes, business expenses and more
A man sits outside of a coffee shop, working on his laptop

Spend

Canada’s inflation rate was 3.3% in July—why is it rising again?

The Consumer Price Index shows inflation jumped slightly in July. How did it get so high, and what does...

Canada's inflation rate was 3.3% in July—why is it rising again?
Ownr CEO Shane Murphy is an entrepreneur who helps small business owners launch their ventures.

My MoneySense

“Real value lies in giving people meaningful work and helping them avoid burnout” 

Ownr CEO and entrepreneur Shane Murphy shares his tips on how to approach debt as a business owner, and...

"Real value lies in giving people meaningful work and helping them avoid burnout" 
Kristine Beese in front of a mural saying "Believe We Can"

My MoneySense

Untangled Money’s Kristine Beese on why financial plans aren’t gender-neutral

Kristine Beese, founder and CEO of Untangle Money, has redesigned financial planning with women’s needs in mind. We asked...

Untangled Money's Kristine Beese on why financial plans aren't gender-neutral