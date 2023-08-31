And so much has changed since then. Namely, the ever-increasing costs of putting food on the table, keeping your car running and having a roof over your head. That got me thinking about the total costs of raising a child in 2023. Using MoneySense’s original research (which has often been referenced), I’ve crunched the numbers again to account for nearly a decade of inflation. Here’s what you need to know about the real costs of raising a family in Canada. But before we dig into the numbers, let’s look at what life is like for parents nowadays.

Can I afford to have kids today?

Knowing the financial responsibilities that come with raising kids is an important aspect of family planning. The increased cost of living that Canadians are facing right now doesn’t make child-rearing easier. But with careful planning, it’s possible for you and your family to enjoy a comfortable lifestyle.

In Canada, we’re seeing people wait longer to have kids, and fewer kids being born. In 2021, the average age of a Canadian mom giving birth was just over 31 years old, and the total fertility rate was 1.43 children per woman. The increased costs of having children, women climbing the corporate ladder and COVID-19 are a few reasons some families have decided to have fewer children or delay having kids.

In addition, one in six couples struggles with infertility, according to the Canadian Fertility and Andrology Society. Infertility treatments such as intrauterine insemination (IUI) and in vitro fertilization (IVF) can cost hundreds to tens of thousands of dollars, and it’s not guaranteed that you’ll conceive or deliver a healthy baby.

Pursuing parenthood is a big financial commitment. Having a conversation with your partner and reviewing your budget will be helpful in setting expectations and figuring out your finances together.

The costs that come with having children

MoneySense’s 2011 study aimed to put a figure to the total cost of raising a child up to the age of 18—an ambitious project that has its caveats. With so many years included in the estimate, you may find the average costs do not reflect your own situation. But the types of expenses that arise are fairly universal, so let’s look at those.

What parents spend in the first year

There are basically two types of costs to consider in the first year: upfront and ongoing costs.

Upfront costs: After finding out they’re expecting, parents typically invest in supplies and equipment that are needed as soon as the baby arrives. These must-have items include a crib, stroller, car seat, baby carrier, high chair and feeding supplies.

After finding out they’re expecting, parents typically invest in supplies and equipment that are needed as soon as the baby arrives. These must-have items include a crib, stroller, car seat, baby carrier, high chair and feeding supplies. Ongoing costs: You’ll have to make regular trips to the store (or have an online subscription) for diapers, diaper cream and wipes, as well as baby formula—if you can’t or choose not to breastfeed—and eventually solid baby foods. You’ll also need to stock up on clothing, toys and books. Pro tip: Kids outgrow their clothes quickly, so buy used or get hand-me-downs to make your money go further!

Depending on where you live, your household income and your lifestyle, the cost of raising a child in their first year can vary widely.