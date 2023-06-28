It’s probably time you switched banks—4 easy steps for Canadians
Many Canadians rarely, if ever, switch banks. Here’s why it might be time to reevaluate your banking needs, and how to change institutions with ease.
Many Canadians rarely, if ever, switch banks. Here’s why it might be time to reevaluate your banking needs, and how to change institutions with ease.
Advertisement
When you opened your first bank account, chances are it was with the same financial institution your parents used—because, why not? And given how loyal Canadians are to their banks, there’s a good chance you’re still banking with the same institution. In fact, 70% of Canadians held the same bank account for 11 years or more, and 80% had never switched bank accounts, despite paying higher fees than necessary, according to a 2021 survey by Ratehub.ca (whose parent company, Ratehub Inc., also owns MoneySense.ca).
Advertisement
As you establish yourself financially, it’s worth asking whether your bank still suits your current lifestyle. A lot has changed in your life since you opened your first account—or your parents opened it for you. So how do you know when it’s time to switch to another financial institution?
How do you know when enough is enough and it’s time to move on? For starters, it’s always good to research what the competition is offering. Big banks and online banks sometimes have special welcome offers or incentives to switch, such as bonus points or cash rewards. That alone may be worth your while.
Long term, making the switch can help you save on account fees, gain access to different financial products, receive better financial advice or get a fuller picture of your finances (if, say, the institution has a financial app that offers insights into your spending.)
To help you decide whether your financial institution is still serving you well, consider every aspect of the relationship, including customer service, fees, advice, and the security of your money and personal information. Here’s a list of questions to give you some perspective on if it’s time to break up and find a new bank.
As you go through the list of questions above, assess whether you’re happy with your current bank or if you should consider switching to a different one.
Moving your accounts to a new home may also be beneficial if you’re in a relationship or want to combine your finances with another person.
My husband and I are customers of two different Canadian banks. Whenever we go into a branch or speak with our banks on the phone, we see stark contrasts between the customer service we receive. Plus, we have found that having our accounts spread between different banks makes it more challenging to move money around and see our full financial picture. So, if you’re in a similar situation, take the opportunity to visit both banks to see how they stack up against one another. You may be surprised to see what the similarities and differences are.
Maintaining accounts at a different institution than your significant other or sibling can make it more difficult to monitor or manage your finances together. Bringing them under one institution can help you enjoy all the benefits discussed above and get a pulse on how your financial situation looks under one umbrella. It can reduce the need to remember multiple log-in credentials or to move money around using bank drafts and Interac e-Transfers.
Advertisement
Of course, you can always shop around, compare products of more than two banks. Here are some MoneySense tools and rankings worth considering (which are updated regularly, so check back when you think it’s time for a change):
Kudos for going through the initial exercise to assess your current situation and understand the benefits of making the transition to another bank. If you’re ready to make the move, we’ll show you how easy it is to switch banks in Canada.
To open a new bank account, depending on which bank you choose, you can either apply online, make a phone call or visit a branch. You’ll need to have photo identification (such as a driver’s license or passport), your SIN card, proof of address and your contact information.
If you’re currently in school, you can apply for a student bank account online. However, some banks may ask for your student card, an acceptance letter or proof of your graduation date.
What’s more, some banks require a deposit into the new bank account. So, be sure to have funds that you can transfer over or have a cheque that you can deposit.
Watch: How to open a bank account
The next step is to transfer all your money from your old bank account to your new one. If you have small amounts to move, you could send Interac e-Transfers to yourself, although there may be daily and weekly limits on how much you can transfer this way. If you have a large amount of money, it may be easier to visit or call your existing bank and ask to have it all transferred in one shot.
Make a list of all the direct deposits you have set up with your existing bank account. This way you can notify your employer (or clients, if you are self-employed) of your new direct deposit information so you won’t have any interruptions when receiving payments.
For bill payments, take a look at your directory of payees. Determine which ones you want to save going forward. This could include your cell phone company, utilities or credit card provider. Repeat this process for your directory of payees that you’ve sent e-transfers to in the past.
Advertisement
If you have automated transfers between accounts set up (such as transferring money from your chequing account to your savings account every two weeks), make a note of it so you can set it up with your new bank account.
Before you close your bank account, it’s wise to wait several weeks to ensure that all your deposits and bill payments have been set up properly with your new institution—you do not want a cheque to bounce or miss a payment. Depending on your bank, there are several ways you can close your account. You may be able to close it online, or you may have to make a phone call or visit a branch. Be sure to bring ID with you if you are making an in-person appointment to verify your identity.
Take note that you may be subject to various fees, including:
It doesn’t hurt to ask the bank to waive these fees for you.
Pro tip: If you have a credit card with your existing bank and if you pay an annual fee, you can always downgrade to a no-fee credit card and keep it dormant. You likely wouldn’t want to cancel the card, especially if you’ve had it a long time, since that could negatively impact your credit score.
Watch MoneySense: How to close a bank account
After you’ve done some research, if you feel like your current bank still suits your lifestyle, then that’s great. You can always call to negotiate a better offer, such as lowering your monthly fees or getting a better rate on your high-interest savings account.
If you feel like the grass may be greener on the other side, then doing the upfront paperwork will help improve your overall satisfaction in the long run. Not only will it help you to save on fees, but you may also receive better customer service, have access to more products and get the advice you need from your financial situation. By taking the time to switch now, you’ll be able to reap the benefits for many years to come. Maybe one day your kids will enjoy them too!
Share this article Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Linkedin Share on Reddit Share on Email
Investing
An online brokerage for hands-on investors, a robo-advisor for done-for-you investing, mortgages—and low fees all around. Questrade is popular...
The Consumer Price Index shows inflation is cooling. How did it get so high, and what does it mean...
Find the best GIC rates in Canada. Plus, everything you need to know about how they work.
Looking for the best high-interest savings account in Canada? Whether you want the highest possible interest rate or no...
To help Canadians cope with rising prices, the federal government is issuing a one-time grocery rebate on July 5....
If one spouse does not work, is it beneficially for the other to invest and buy stocks in their...
When coming up to retirement, should your investments move with you. Find out the options for soon-to-be retirees. ...
With so many options, finding the right bank can be a daunting task. We outline the best banks in...
Presented By
Qtrade
We outline the movies and shows available on each streaming service, plus the cost, number of users and other...