What is a gap year?

A gap year refers to taking a year off, typically with the goal of pursuing an interest or figuring out what to do next in life. Most people who take a gap year (a.k.a. “gappers”) do so after they graduate high school, but others do it in the middle of their college or university program or before they start their career. While each person’s gap year is unique, common themes include stepping outside of your comfort zone, travelling solo or with friends, learning about new cultures, and self-reflecting on new experiences.

Benefits of travelling during a gap year

It’s true, taking time off to travel as a young person can be expensive and nerve-wracking. However, there are plenty of advantages that come with travelling before you start a new school year or your career. It can allow you to:

Expose yourself to different cultures and be in a new environment

Discover new things that you can’t learn from a textbook

Add global experience on your resume

Be adventurous

Get hands-on training

Learn about yourself and become more self-aware

Manage your own budget

Meet new people and make new friends

Create everlasting memories

A gap year can make financial sense

Taking a gap year can be the best thing for you financially as well. If you’re uncertain about your academic interests, for example, a gap year gives you more time to decide; it can confirm your previous choices or open your eyes to different possibilities. Think of it this way: Switching programs part-way through your education costs time and money. So, it could be advantageous to figure out what you want to do first. Plus, a gap year could provide you with more time to save money for your post-secondary studies, while allowing yourself to recharge between academic years.

Deciding what to do during your gap year trip

Before picking a destination, decide why you want to travel in the first place. There are many exciting options, and knowing which one interests you most will determine how you should prepare financially. Here are some ideas:

Volunteer, study or work abroad

Some gappers like to volunteer their time. From learning about wildlife conservation to participating in animal rescue and teaching English, there are unique opportunities to give back.

Another great option is studying abroad. Some programs allow you to earn a university or college credit, which may help you justify the cost of the trip and complete your post-secondary studies. If you are currently enrolled in a program, check with your school to see if they offer exchange programs.

If you are looking to gain some practical work experience, you can find part-time jobs while you are travelling. This can help you fund your trip or to save money for tuition the following year.

Taking a road trip

Sometimes you just need to hit the road! A great way to visit multiple cities is by taking a road trip. You can rent a car or an RV so that you have a place to sleep—saving you on the cost of booking accommodations. From driving through the Rocky Mountains to eating fresh lobster in the Maritimes, it can be fun to experience the diverse landscape from coast-to-coast. It’s an excellent way to start exploring your own backyard. In my 20s, I had the opportunity to go on an 11-day road trip from Toronto to Nanaimo, B.C, which allowed me to see our vast country for the first time.