Take control of your finances with these budgeting tips for young adults
Want a better grasp of your finances? These easy steps will help you budget like a pro.
Want a better grasp of your finances? These easy steps will help you budget like a pro.
Advertisement
As you start your career and earn a living, you’ll have to figure out how to manage your money on your own. It’s not uncommon to look at your bank balance and wonder where all your money went, even though you just got paid. That’s why you’ll want to create a budget.
Advertisement
According to an RBC poll, more than 80% of young adults believe financial stability is central to their overall happiness. Luckily, getting started is surprisingly easy. And the more you do it, the easier it gets. The poll also found that when young adults engaged in their finances, they are more likely to be confident in their ability to save (83%) and invest (60%).
To help you have more control over your money, we go over the importance of budgeting, how to build and maintain a basic budget and the different financial tools you can leverage.
Creating and maintaining a budget is a powerful financial tool with many benefits. For one, it identifies your sources of income (when you have incoming money) and your expenses (when the money goes out of your account), usually on a monthly or yearly basis. That way you can stay on top of how much you earn and where you spend it the most and identify if there are ways to increase your income.
Arming yourself with this information can help you determine whether your spending is aligned with your financial values. This is key to understanding if your spending habits make you happy or feel dissatisfied.
Now that you know the upside of budgeting, let’s get into how you can start building a budget. The good news is that budgeting doesn’t have to be complicated. With a few simple steps, you can create a budget of your own. Many people like to use a spreadsheet or budgeting app, but it can be as easy as writing the following information down on a piece of paper.
Now that you know what to include in your budget, let’s have a look at a basic budget that includes all the items discussed above.
|Line item
|Monthly amount
|Income
|Full-time job
|$3,600
|Side hustle
|$250
|Total
|$3,850
|Expenses
|Rent and utilities
|$2,178
|Transportation
|$137.50
|Food (dining out/groceries/takeout)
|$290
|Cell phone
|$56.50
|Entertainment
|$67
|Gym membership
|$58.76
|Student loan
|$236.88
|Total
|$3,024.64
|Savings
|Summer vacation
|$100
|New laptop
|$100
|Emergency fund
|$85
|Total
|$285
|Investments
|TFSA
|$200
|RRSP
|$200
|Total
|$400
|Net cash flow
|$140.36
Now that you’ve put together your budget, the net cash flow shows how well you are managing your finances. If you have extra money left over at the end of the month, that means you are on the right track and spending below your means.
On the other hand, if you see that you have a negative balance, this signifies an opportunity for you to adjust your lifestyle. It doesn’t mean you have to give up your favourite latte every day, nor does it mean that you have to make big sacrifices. It’s about taking small steps, so it doesn’t feel like a drastic change to your way of life.
Advertisement
For example, if you see that you have a monthly gym membership but aren’t using it as much as you thought you would, consider putting it on hold or cancelling it. You can look up other fitness activities that you’ll enjoy doing that may be more cost-effective, such as an app on your phone. Or, if you live in a condo or apartment, it’s worth checking to see if they have fitness facilities or classes included in your monthly rent or maintenance fees.
Remember, it takes time to make and adjust to these changes. There’s no hard and fast rule when it comes to finding a good balance between spending and saving. If you learn to develop and stick with these smart habits, over time you’ll make progress and see positive results.
Using a financial app or tool can help make managing your money easier. There are different options to choose from, including free tools available through most major banks, which allow you to easily check your bank balance and financial statements. I typically log into my online bank account on a weekly basis to double-check that all the transactions are correct.
Beyond the major banks, popular financial apps like YNAB (You Need A Budget) and Mint can provide you with a big-picture overview of your personal finances.
One of my favourite tools is a classic Excel spreadsheet. In my household, we have multiple spreadsheets where we track our monthly and yearly budgets, savings goals and net worth. If you are in a relationship where you and your partner share financial responsibilities, it’s an excellent tool to help you keep tabs on your finances. More importantly, it can help start the conversation about how to better manage your money.
However, you choose to build your budget, doing so will give you insight into your current financial situation. There are many tools at your disposal to help you make informed money decisions. Feel free to experiment with multiple apps to see which one suits you best. Over time, you’ll start to reap the benefits of budgeting.
Share this article Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Linkedin Share on Reddit Share on Email
We outline the movies and shows available on each...
Debra hopes to move into her rental property, which...
The founder brought her eyelash and brow bar from...
At MoneySense, money is always on our minds—even during...
Dale Roberts is back, and he looks at “what...
Don’t miss out on these new Canadian tax credits...
Sponsored By
CoinSmart
Goal tracking is an important part of proactive financial...
Here’s how to get your free ticket to attend...
Our Retired Money columnist talks of the importance and...