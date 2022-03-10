The best big bank in Canada: Scotiabank



All of Canada’s Big Five banks offer customers stability, a broad portfolio of financial products, and the convenience of thousands of physical bank branches and ATMs. That said, Scotiabank’s money-saving flexibility is rare, and it’s why we’ve picked them as the best large-scale bank for Canadians.

In terms of everyday banking options, Scotiabank has five different types of accounts; each with perks and benefits designed for Canadians at any stage of life. Customers under 18 years of age and students enrolled in a post-secondary institution can apply for a no-fee account. For adults, Scotia offers four options that balance banking needs and benefits, from the minimal Basic Banking Account with its fee of $3.95 per month, right up to the perk-laden Ultimate Account that earns you rewards and credit card rebates, among other benefits, for $30.95 monthly in fees.

Individually, these accounts are on par with other Big Five offerings, but Scotiabank will reduce or waive fees entirely with bundled services. The Ultimate Package, for example, includes everyday banking with unlimited transactions, the ability to earn Scene+ points, a boosted savings interest rate, an annual fee waiver for select credit cards, free trades on Scotia iTrade, and a welcome bonus of up to $300 cash. That’s a lot of banking perks, but it gets even better. Those who maintain a minimum of $5,000 in chequing or $30,000 combined with the Momentum Plus Savings account don’t have to pay the monthly fee.

Scotiabank carries 16 credit cards, including some of the highest-earning rewards cards in Canada. As with their bank accounts, Scotiabank has cards tailored to a variety of Canadians, from those looking for a no-fee card to travellers to cash-back collectors. Notably, Scotiabank is the only Big Five bank to offer cards with no foreign transaction fees.

In addition to everyday banking accounts and credit cards, Scotia provides mortgages, loans, and lines of credit. They even have their own investing platform, Scotia iTrade, and offer investment accounts including registered retirement savings plans (RRSPs) and tax-free savings accounts (TFSAs).

One of the main benefits of banking with a Big Five bank is that you can keep all of your financial products with one, trusted institution. With this in mind, Scotiabank offers the widest variety with the best perks and benefits, and has options to help you save on fees.

What Scotiabank has to offer

ATMs 3,500+ Branches 900+ Bank accounts 5 Credit cards 16 Standout product Ultimate Package Other products Chequing and savings accounts; mortgages; insurance; loans; lines of credit; RRSPs, TFSAs, and other types of investment accounts; Scotia iTrade platform

The best online bank in Canada: Tangerine

Over the past several years, online-only banks have grown in popularity, appealing to many of the 76% of Canadians who do most of their banking digitally. Online banks deliver their services through their website, on the phone, and on their phone apps so customers don’t speak to a teller or visit a branch.

Our pick for best online Canadian bank is Tangerine, an (almost) online-only bank that’s owned by Scotiabank. Although Tangerine is virtual, it does operate a face-to-face Tangerine Café in Toronto North.