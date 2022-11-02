Back to basics: Finding balance in your budget
Have you replaced saving with splurging? Here are five ways to help manage your family’s spending—and earn rewards for your everyday purchases.
Have you replaced saving with splurging? Here are five ways to help manage your family’s spending—and earn rewards for your everyday purchases.
Over the past two and a half years, the ebbs and flows of the pandemic have affected nearly every aspect of daily life—including our finances. Many Canadian households have gone from extreme saving during lockdown to extreme spending, now that pretty much everything has opened up again and many of us have resumed travelling, attending weddings and dining out, among other activities.
“Revenge spending” was definitely a thing last year, with Canadians eager to indulge after nearly a year of scarcity. But these days, with inflation staying stubbornly high, the cost of food, rent, mortgages and everyday items has increased. Plus, the holiday season is rapidly approaching. How can you balance good financial goals with spending on fun and gifts? Here are five ways to help you spend wisely.
Making a budget is a good starting point for better managing your money. It helps you see where your hard-earned dollars are going. Having a budget shouldn’t make you feel deprived. Instead, look at it as a way to gain control of and feel empowered about your money.
Following a budget doesn’t mean cutting out the things you love doing—that guarantees you won’t stick to it. Use your budget to figure out how to incorporate your hobbies and passions into your spending while staying on track financially.
It might be time to reassess your budget, especially if there have been major changes in your life. (Yes, the lifting of pandemic restrictions counts.) Review your spending over the last three to six months. Are there areas where you may need to increase the allocation of money (say, food or entertainment)? Or areas where you could cut back? If some areas need tweaking, adjust your budget with that in mind. You’ll feel better knowing you’ve built in the things you love.
We all know the fun of impulse buying, but that can put our budget and wallet into trouble later, if we spend more than we can afford—and end up carrying debt. Instead, take the time to be mindful of where, how and when you buy something. There are several ways to practise mindful spending:
The holidays are coming, and March Break comes soon after. If you celebrate the holidays, you’re probably already thinking about how to manage your spending plus how to afford a fun March Break getaway.
These two events can be expensive, so how can you budget for them without feeling too deprived? One way is to break it down into smaller, more achievable steps instead of one big, amorphous end goal. For example:
One option to help yourself save money is to collect loyalty rewards that your family can use towards discounts or free merchandise.
Choosing the right credit card is an easy and convenient way to do this. For example, the Walmart Rewards Mastercard and Walmart Rewards World Mastercard reward families for making everyday purchases, including in-store, online (not just at Walmart), at gas stations and anywhere else you shop. Earn rates vary by card and purchase location.
The cards have no annual fee, and you can redeem your Walmart Reward Dollars on anything Walmart sells. Plus, there’s another handy feature to help you manage your household finances: For Walmart purchases of $199.99 or more, you can use your card to spread your payments over six installments. It’s like a layaway plan, but you get your item right away.
Building good money habits doesn’t happen overnight. But, with a bit of planning, you can enjoy new experiences and treat yourself (and/or your kids) to fun purchases without the stress of overspending.
