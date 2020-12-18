Buy now pay later–where have you been all our lives?

The troves of social media memes echoing the sentiment don’t lie: According to Statistics Canada, e-commerce sales hit a record $3.9 billion in May 2020—a 110.8% increase from May 2019. And it looks like our mall-free shopping habits are here to stay: 44% of Canadians say COVID-19 has shifted their payment preferences to digital and contactless shopping for the long term. These buy now, pay later programs were timed nicely, no?

While installment payment options have seemingly popped up overnight, you may be surprised to learn that buy now, pay later services (BNPL) have been available for a while.

PayBright, a Toronto-based service that launched in Canada in 2017 and has partnered with over 7,000 merchants, from Wayfair and Endy to Sephora and Hudson’s Bay, was recently bought out by Affirm, an American BNPL, for a cool $340 million. The U.S. company Sezzle also launched on this side of the border in mid-2019 and has over 1,000 retails partners, including brands with online shops, like Matt & Nat, Knix and Frank and Oak. Afterpay, the one with the most self-explanatory name, launched in Canada in August 2020, after success in Australia, New Zealand, the U.S. and the United Kingdom. The list goes on, as other, similar financial companies enter the BNPL game.

The concept may not seem that different from a layaway programs of yore, offered in department stores or payment plans offered on big-ticket items like auto and furniture. (Layaway was a retail finance tool brought in during the Great Depression, but it swiftly stopped in the ’80s and ’90s when credit cards became more mass.) The main difference between layaway and BNPL? You can use BNPL services on purchases under $100, can you use them online and they’re becoming increasingly ubiquitous.

So, is it wise to buy that full-price parka now and pay it later? Here’s what you need to know before you buy in to the installment plan trend.

How buy now, pay later plans work

Think of it as “layaway in reverse.” Rather than making payments over time and eventually gaining possession of the item, you get it now and continue making payments afterward. Generally, once you sign up with a third-party BNPL, you make your first payment, your item ships, and you make the rest of the payments as per the agreed-upon schedule.

Which service you can choose depends on where you’re shopping, since the BNPL partners with the merchant directly. But make sure to read the fine print, as each company’s terms differ slightly. Afterpay, for instance, has no interest and no late fees, but caps the amount you can spend at first, gradually upping your limit as you prove yourself reliable. Other services charge interest (usually at a low rate) and some charge fees for late payment.

Seriously, how much interest is charged on buy now, pay later?

According to the Better Business Bureau, the third-party BNPL company makes money by charging retailers a small percentage of each sale made through their service and, in some cases, collecting late fees and interest from customers directly. Interest rates on these types of services range between 0% and 30%, depending on the retailer and your credit history. The payment period can last as little as a couple of weeks or as long as 39 months.