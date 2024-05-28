Scott Terrio sees it all the time. The manager of consumer insolvency says the average credit card balance in Canada is less than $4,500, but the cases he saw last year averaged more than $12,000 for this young group.

Terrio helps clients cut deals with creditors and avoid bankruptcies, if possible, at Hoyes, Michalos Licensed Insolvency Trustees. Looking at his 2023 filings for clients aged 18 to 29 across Ontario, he said average credit card debt was up 34.5% from 2022.

Jeffrey Schwartz, executive director of Consolidated Credit Counseling Services of Canada Inc., notices the same trend. The national non-profit organization usually works with Canadians on education and debt restructuring but also sometimes refers clients to insolvency firms if their situation is dire.

“We looked at Q1 for 2023 versus Q1 for 2024,” Schwartz said of the firm’s clientele. “And specifically for those people that were under 40, in our client base, we’re seeing that the debt loads for those people has increased about 27%. Like all of a sudden, when people aren’t making that much more, if anything more at all … not to mention the interest rates that have gone up over the last little while, then it becomes more and more of a challenge.”

This represents a large demographic for Consolidated Credit, he added. Over half of its clients are under the age of 40.

Should you move credit card debt to a line of credit?

Terrio said his clients show up with the “typical Canadian financial life”—starting with a credit card at 18 and a student loan, then card companies keep increasing the limit and consumers run up their debt. Seeing the interest load, these people then get a line of credit with lower interest rates and transfer the balance there.

Now, Terrio said, they feel relieved—and they keep spending.

Once they flip their debt to a line of credit, he said consumers should cut up their credit card and live on cash flow as much as possible. But their debit card sits unused, while they keep tapping credit everywhere instead.