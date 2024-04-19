It had gone up $2 in the last three months. Now, that doesn’t sound like a lot since it’s “only two dollars,” which shouldn’t affect your budget. But add in other expenses like the cost of gas, other grocery items and rent, and those “tiny” increases add up. Inflation really makes the wallet hurt.

Lifestyle creep versus inflation

We spoke to two experts to find out how to deal with increases in household spending, in terms of both practical steps and the emotional side. Nearly 50% of Canadians say that money worries negatively affect their mental health, according to an Ipsos survey. First, we need to look at the difference between inflation and lifestyle creep. Inflation is when prices of goods and services increase with a corresponding decrease in the purchasing power of your money.

Lifestyle creep is when your standard of living improves as your income rises and former discretionary or luxury items become expectations. Think having all the entertainment streaming options instead of one or two because now you can afford it.

You can control lifestyle creep to an extent through budgeting and being aware of your spending habits. With inflation, there’s only so much you can control. If prices increase for household necessities, you end up spending more, whether you like it or not.

You can switch to cheaper items to save money, but at a certain point you may be sacrificing usability for price. Think one-ply toilet paper; it’s cheaper but you go through it faster, leading to spending more money. (Also, it doesn’t feel great.)

Since it feels like everything is going up except our salaries, how can you rein in the involuntary lifestyle creep and get some sense of control over your money?

How to avoid lifestyle creep and cut costs