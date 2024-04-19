Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Related Articles

Bitcoin advertisement on a bus (Bitcoin is halving in 2024)

Investing

When is bitcoin halving in 2024?

Bitcoin’s next “halving” is right around the corner. Here’s what you need to know.

When is bitcoin halving in 2024?
A woman using the MoneySense Finder tool at her work-from-home desk

ETFs

Buying ETFs in Canada Tool: The MoneySense ETF Screener

Which ETFs should you invest in? Which ones best suit your risk tolerance? What about personal ethics? Check out...

Buying ETFs in Canada Tool: The MoneySense ETF Screener
A young child in a forest, throwing their arms in the air

Investing

Earth Day: How you can invest in our planet

Earth Day is on April 22. Here’s how to invest sustainably, and other ways to help the planet.

Earth Day: How you can invest in our planet
Planting food is one way to save money that is good for the earth (hand holding seedling)

Save

Save money, save the planet: Our favourite products and strategies for eco-friendly living

MoneySense celebrates Earth Day by sharing our editors’ top tips for reducing waste, saving money and shrinking our environmental...

Save money, save the planet: Our favourite products and strategies for eco-friendly living
Real estate investor in apartment neighbourhood

Real Estate

Home buyers’ alert: Terms you may not know, but should

Understanding industry jargon can make you a better real estate investor.

Home buyers’ alert: Terms you may not know, but should
A young man is smiles as he considers ways to minimize his capital gains tax

Taxes

Capital gains tax in Canada, explained

Learn how capital gains are taxed and how to avoid paying more taxes than necessary when selling your assets....

Capital gains tax in Canada, explained
Couple looking at their cottage, wondering what the impact of the capital gain changes from Budget 2024

Investing

Making sense of the markets this week: April 21, 2024

Capital gains tax inclusion rate will increase (for some), Netflix chills, U.S. bank earnings solid, and will the loonie...

Making sense of the markets this week: April 21, 2024
A couple nearing retirement embrace on the beach

Ask a Planner

How annuities work in Canada

How annuities work in Canada
A woman smiles as she video chats on her laptop.

Financial Planning

How to choose a financial advisor in Canada

How to choose a financial advisor in Canada
Chrystia Freeland shown, as the tech industry responds to the federal budget for 2024

Save

How will the changes to capital gains in Canada affect tech sector?

Tech industry warns that the budget's capital gains proposals could cause “irreparable harm.”

How will the changes to capital gains in Canada affect tech sector?