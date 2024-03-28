Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Related Articles

Outside of the Toronto Eaton Centre, showing a bustling retail industry for Canada's GDP growth

News

Statistics Canada reports real GDP up in January 2024

How is Canada’s GDP right now? There’s growth, and that’s good.

Statistics Canada reports real GDP up in January 2024
A car on a highway at sunset

Auto Insurance

Your complete guide to getting the best car insurance in Canada

What is car insurance, how much does it cost, and how can you find the best coverage for your...

Your complete guide to getting the best car insurance in Canada
A man in a hard hat holds a solar panel

Renovations

How much are solar panels in Canada?

Many eco-minded home owners want to harness the power of the sun. We’ll help you weigh the costs and...

How much are solar panels in Canada?
Dark, milk and white chocolate bars stacked on top of each other

Shopping

Why is chocolate getting so expensive?

Canadian chocolate shoppers will be hard-pressed to find any deals this year. Here’s why prices are climbing, and what...

Why is chocolate getting so expensive?
A woman pumps gas into her sedan

Budgeting

What is the Canada Carbon Rebate? Plus, dates and amounts for 2024 rebates

The Canadian government will send out carbon pricing rebates in April 2024. See how much you can expect to...

What is the Canada Carbon Rebate? Plus, dates and amounts for 2024 rebates
A man cashes out at the grocery store

News

Canada’s inflation rate slows to 2.8% in February as price growth unexpectedly eases

A drop in cellular and internet service prices, as well as slower growth in grocery prices, drove the second...

Canada’s inflation rate slows to 2.8% in February as price growth unexpectedly eases
A smiling young woman drives a car

Auto

The cost of getting your B.C. driver’s licence: driving school, road tests and more

The cost of getting your B.C. driver’s licence: driving school, road tests and more
A couple is seen sitting on a sofa looking at a TV with it displaying Netflix logo

Strategic Shopper

The best streaming services in Canada: The value of each—plus a few free ones

We outline the movies and shows available on each streaming service, plus the cost, number of users and other...

The best streaming services in Canada: The value of each—plus a few free ones
View of a sail away party on Disney Fantasy

Travel

How to save money on a Disney Cruise

Planning a magical Disney cruise doesn’t have to cost your family a fortune. Here are some cost-effective ways to...

How to save money on a Disney Cruise
A woman shops for skin care in a drugstore.

Spend

How to avoid paying the pink tax on clothes, toys and other everyday items

Too often, companies charge a premium for products aimed at women and girls. One mom shares how she’s saying...

How to avoid paying the pink tax on clothes, toys and other everyday items