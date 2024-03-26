Advertisement

Donald J. Trump's profile page on Truth Social, as it is about to trade on NASDAQ

News

Trump’s social media company to trade on the Nasdaq

The company that owns Truth Social will be on the Nasdaq stock market. How much is it worth? What...

Photo of an RBC office tower

News

RBC to convert HSBC locations as soon as takeover closes next week

The HSBC branch near you may soon be an RBC location. Here’s what HSBC customers can expect in the...

House with a for sale sign on the front lawn.

News

BoC expects to cut rates this year, governing council split on timing: deliberations

Many Canadians are hoping for a decrease in the Bank of Canada’s benchmark interest rate. Here's how the governing...

Spend

What happens if your child care provider pulls out of $10-a-day daycare?

The program, which aims to make child care more affordable, has faced hurdles. The pullback from some daycare centres...

A man cashes out at the grocery store

News

Canada’s inflation rate slows to 2.8% in February as price growth unexpectedly eases

A drop in cellular and internet service prices, as well as slower growth in grocery prices, drove the second...

The hand of a person filling up their car's gas tank

News

Economists expect inflation rate ticked up above 3% last month amid higher gas prices

Statistics Canada will release February’s inflation numbers on March 19. Here’s why the inflation rate might be higher.

A woman and her smiling son, for whom she's opened a registered account

Ask a Planner

What new bare trust tax filing rules mean for Canadians

Many more Canadians will have to file a trust tax return this year than in the past. What is...

Roommates at breakfast table discussing the average rent in Canada

Renting

What’s the average rent in Canada?

Average asking rent prices reach $2,193 in February, up 10.5% from 2023.

Reddit app: The branding before its IPO

Stocks

Reddit is preparing to sell shares to the public

Here’s what Canadian investors need to know.

Family moving into a new home, anticipating their mortgage interest based on the Bank of Canada's March 6, 2024 policy rate announcement.

News

Making sense of the Bank of Canada interest rate decision on March 6, 2024

Fifth time’s the charm for the Bank of Canada? Yet another rate hold spells relief for some, stagnancy for...

