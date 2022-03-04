Life as a single usually means covering for a wide range of expenses—such as rent and car payments—on your own. In fact, that 2016 census showed that close to half of young adults living alone had monthly housing costs considered to be unaffordable. When you factor in the rising cost of living in Canada—inflation is at a 30-year high of 4.8%—your bottom line as a single person may be at risk.

Here’s what’s more expensive when you’re single

Paying for basic needs like housing and food can be difficult without the help of a financial partner. Not to mention all the little things, like shouldering the cost of holiday gifts or vacations, for instance. We talked to real-life singles to hear about the expenses they consistently find to be a struggle to afford alone.

Housing costs

Partners with dual incomes will likely “go Dutch” on their mortgage or monthly rent. But singles pay for that on their own, along with everything from utilities to home insurance and repair costs, too.

For single Canadians, home ownership is becoming increasingly out of reach—a salary of $75,000 a year isn’t sufficient to buy a house, or even a condo, in an expensive city like Toronto. It isn’t any easier in Vancouver, where the income needed to buy any property starts at $130,000.

Even for renters, carrying the price solo is difficult. Jo Pavlov, an education worker from Hamilton, Ont., points out that the cost of housing is one of the biggest expenses of being single. “I started [renting my current house] with a friend, and we split the bills down the middle,” says Pavlov. “When she left, all responsibilities fell to me, and it’s more than I can afford.” Pavlov estimates that paying for all housing costs alone, including bills, eats up over 60% of their net income.

Food costs

While it may seem like it should be cheaper to feed only one person, food often isn’t packaged or sold that way. “I pay too much for food,” says Susan Langdon, the chief executive of the Toronto Fashion Incubator. “Not because I buy a lot, but because small packages of anything are disproportionately priced.” And single people aren’t able to take advantage of the cost savings of buying larger quantities—on perishable items at least—because they may expire before they can use them.

Not only that, but food prices are expected to rise between 5% and 7% over the course of 2022, making food more costly in general, too.

Lack of a safety net

People with a partner may have an added sense of security knowing someone has their back should they experience a job loss, an illness or a disability that prevents them from earning income (or as much income), but singles don’t have that built-in support. (This is why having an emergency fund is so integral as a single person.)