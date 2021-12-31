Want to save money as a renter? Don’t cheap out on these 5 things
Trying to save on these essentials could cost you much more in the long run. Here's what to know.
Whether you’re building your savings account or getting a rush from buying items on sale, there’s something deeply satisfying about saving money.
But determining when saving is truly worth it is an important part of managing your money. While some deals do save you cash upfront, you might find yourself spending more money in the long run than if you’d paid in full. Sometimes, a lowball price tag isn’t actually that great for your overall financial goals.
If you’re a renter, you might be frugal with certain items, or go without them, to save a few dollars. Here are the times when it’s not really worth it to aim for a bargain.
If you’re an inexperienced renter (say, a post-secondary student), you’re on a tight budget or you just don’t like paying for something intangible, you might be tempted to forgo tenant insurance.
Tenant insurance (sometimes called renter’s insurance) isn’t legally required in Canada, it’s completely necessary to keep your finances intact. Why? It protects against three things that can cost you big-time in the long run: replacing your personal items, paying for property damage and being sued if a visitor suffers an injury at your home. That means if, say, your new laptop gets stolen from your place or you accidentally flood the bathroom and destroy the flooring, tenant insurance would cover the cost of replacing your computer or repairing the damage. Plus, if a friend slips and gets injured in your home and decides to take legal action, tenant insurance would cover your legal fees. While hopefully you will never need to use your tenant insurance coverage, it’s worth buying for peace of mind. The premiums usually range from $15 to $50 per month—so, not that much more than your Netflix subscription—and not having it could wind up costing you thousands.
Furnishing your place can be fun—but costly. According to FurnitureBank.org, it can cost $8,353 to fully furnish a one-bedroom apartment, including taxes, delivery and assembly fees. Before you head to the nearest Ikea to pick out low-priced furniture, though, consider that buying cheap essentials may cost you more in the long run. In fact, The Spruce estimates that a cheaper, poorly made couch may only last 10 years, while a better-quality couch could last up to 25 years.
If you’re looking for longevity, choose a classic style that won’t go out of fashion in a few years’ time. In terms of function, look at the materials. You’ll want wooden frames, not softer, less durable materials like particleboard. So, while an Ikea sofa made of particleboard may cost under $500, a sofa with a wooden frame will last you far longer—and probably save you some backaches.
But if you can’t afford to fork out a few grand for a high-quality couch or mattress, that’s understandable—no one is telling you to take on debt for a fancy couch. But aim to spend the most you can afford on a couch you’ll love and that will keep its shape for years. Facebook Marketplace and Kijiji, estate and garage sales, and putting the word out to relatives for hand-me-downs are great ways to find quality furniture for cheap or even free. (And never underestimate the power of reupholstery.) Hopefully, your efforts will pay off, and your future self’s bank account will thank you.
It might seem counterintuitive to saving money, but skimping on the things that make your home feel like just that can cost you. Shannon Lee Simmons, financial advisor and owner of the New School of Finance, recommends painting and decorating—even if they don’t technically add any “value” to your apartment. “This is an important emotional return on investment,” she says. “I find that people who love the place [where] they live are happier on a day-to-day basis and have a more hopeful outlook.” Simmons explains that having a hopeful mindset matters: “When we are hopeful, we make growth-based decisions versus scarcity decisions all the time. Something as simple as painting can make a big difference.”
Now, if you can’t paint, there are other ways to decorate your rental, too—everything from investing in art you love to adding area rugs can make your space more inviting. “Make your rental feel like home,” says Simmons.
We’ve all gone through an HGTV phase at some point (or maybe it’s just me?), and now we think we’re decorators and handypeople. When things need to be fixed, sometimes the more fiscally sound thing to do is close your YouTube or Pinterest tab and call an expert. Sure, you could figure out how to replace an appliance or replace a faucet, but you’ll have to spend time and money sourcing the item, buying it and installing it. Then what if it still doesn’t work? Sometimes you have to suck up the cost and call in an expert who can get the right item, install it in a couple of hours and provide you with a warranty in case it breaks within a year. That $180 an hour for a red-seal plumber means you won’t have to worry about your sink leaking for several years. Ask me how I know.
Always choosing the cheaper price tag on appliances and lights might save you money now, but down the line you may end up spending more than you’d like. Newer appliances, thermostats and lighting systems can cost more money upfront but can save you 20%–60% in energy costs in the future. Switching to LED lights, though pricier upfront, can save up to 95% in energy costs.
Rent is expensive, and it’s tempting to minimize your expenses after you move in, but by thinking long-term and spending a bit more, you can wind up saving extra money. In fact, you’ll be able to take a lot of your purchases with you to your next space. Now, that’s a bargain.
