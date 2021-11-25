There are definitely perks to renting—less commitment, more choice in terms of neighbourhoods, not having to pay for incidentals or property taxes. But, there’s also a good chance you’ll be dealing with things that are less than lovable, like dated kitchen cabinets, drab paint colours or ugly flooring. Whether you’re renting before you buy into the real estate market, or are decidedly a forever renter, there are ways to make your rental home feel like just that—home. I spoke to designer and HGTV star Tiffany Pratt, who has created “a beautiful life” for herself as a longtime renter in Toronto, for an expert take.

The key to getting started? Consider function, first

As a designer, Pratt treats renters and homeowners the exact same way—and it all begins with understanding their needs and lifestyle. Her method? To see where the mess piles up in your home. “I never want anyone to clean up for me,” she says. “Design is very much a problem-solving game. It’s about finding organizational solutions in interesting spaces.”

Families often have storage issues, and many tenants need to declutter before they can decorate. “My recommendations are always based on things that will improve their life,” Pratt says, noting that some clients need home office space, while others need a way to keep bags from piling up at the front door. Storage solutions are almost always worth the investment, as they can enhance your quality of life. Once your home functions well, you can focus on adding style.

Can you negotiate rental improvements with your landlord?

If your goal is to upgrade your rental apartment without getting into trouble with your landlord, start by reading the fine print. Your lease or rental agreement should clearly indicate what’s permissible—for example, it may state that walls can be painted any colour you like as long as they’re repainted white when you move out, or it may state “no alterations.” Semi-permanent upgrades like replacing faucets or light fixtures may require a conversation with your landlord but if you’re making improvements to the space, there’s a good chance they’ll say yes—and you may even be able to negotiate material cost-sharing or reduced rent.



If that sounds like a plan, but you’re not very handy, you still get it done yourself. Try throwing a painting party, enlisting your friends to help you paint while listening to music (and providing pizza, of course). For more complex jobs, enlist a handy friend or ask your landlord if they’ll dock the cost of hiring a professional from your rent.

The worst thing a landlord can say is no, so Pratt recommends approaching them with a plan and starting a conversation. “You can say, I’m willing to put in the work and buy these materials, are you willing to subsidize my rent for a month or two—or three?” Plus, it helps you to build a relationship with your landlord, which can be helpful in the long run.

Experienced renter Kendra Davidson agrees that speaking to your landlord is worth it. “Our last rental was a hideous red inside. I went to the owner of the house and said, ‘If you pay for the paint, we’ll paint it,’ and she agreed. She just didn’t want to [paint] it herself.”

If you’d like to paint neutral walls a more vibrant colour, your landlord may not be thrilled—but that doesn’t necessarily mean you couldn’t do it. Tenants are often hesitant to make changes if they know they’ll have to undo them down the road. But Pratt encourages renters to change their mindset. If you’re coveting a design element, just do it. “What’s the problem giving yourself that ‘accent wall’ knowing you’ll have to paint it white again when you move out in three years?” she says. “It will bring you joy every day, but people focus on that one day of pain.”

How to decorate walls in a rental without painting

If you decide not to paint or your rental agreement doesn’t allow it, don’t worry—there are workarounds that will allow you to still make your space beautiful. Consider hanging plenty of art and textiles, adding shelving and mirrors, or applying temporary peel-and-stick wallpaper, which is both affordable and easy to get done. (For more on the cost of these projects, see our cost breakdown below).