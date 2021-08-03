Do you really need tenant insurance?

You might be thinking, “Won’t my landlord’s insurance cover me?” The short answer: Nope. If something happens to your building, such as a robbery, a fire or a flood, your landlord’s home insurance, property insurance or condo insurance won’t cover the cost of replacing your damaged or missing belongings.

Furthermore, if you damage your apartment—say, you start a kitchen fire that affects your unit and those nearby—not only will you pay out of pocket to replace and repair your own belongings, but your landlord and neighbours could sue you for damages. Last but not least, if someone’s accidentally injured while visiting you, your landlord’s insurance won’t protect you against personal liability or cover your legal expenses. You could be on the hook for your guest’s medical bills.

Without a policy for contents insurance or tenant liability insurance, any of these situations could cost you a fortune, not to mention cause significant stress. Tenant insurance isn’t mandatory, in the sense that you won’t get in trouble with the law (like you would for driving without auto insurance). However, landlords and condo associations can require it and ask you to provide proof of coverage. Even if yours doesn’t, purchasing tenant insurance is a smart decision.

How much is tenant insurance?

Tenant insurance typically ranges from $15 to $50 per month—the more stuff you want to cover, the more you’ll pay. Your insurance premium will also depend on your postal code (insurers look at neighbourhood crime rates), flood risk in your area and other factors. Factors such as your credit score, your past claims history, and even your pets can affect your price.

Don’t skimp on insurance just to save a few bucks, though. “People often under-insure themselves, or they think they don’t need insurance because they don’t have that much stuff,” says Morgan Roberts, director of sales at RH Insurance, a brokerage in Toronto. “But if you walk around your house and add up everything you own, it adds up quickly—and if you lose everything, it’s immense to try to replace it all.”

As a starting point, she recommends estimating $5,000 to $6,000 of coverage per room. Better yet, inventory your possessions and what it would cost to replace them. Once you see the grand total, you might go from “How much is tenant insurance?” to “I can’t afford not to have tenant insurance.”

What tenant insurance covers

Tenant insurance covers three things: