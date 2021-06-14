He would also like to reduce his capital gains tax. If we buy the house from him outright in a single purchase, he is looking at a $50,000 capital gains hit. Would it soften the blow if we structured the sale over five to 10 years? And, as the value of the house changes from year to year, would we/he need to re-calculate the capital gains as we go along?

–Douglas

A. While there are several considerations to work through in your situation, Douglas, this sounds like it could be an opportunity for everyone involved.

I want to point out the potential drawbacks of buying a property with your fellow tenant. When you buy real estate with someone else and borrow money to do so, you are on the hook for the full mortgage and mortgage payments. If they do not make their share of the payment, you will need to pay the full mortgage. The lender will not care if the debt is only “half” yours.

You and your co-tenant would also have to come up with parameters for things like repairs and renovations. What happens if there is a repair and one of you cannot afford to do it right away? What about if one or the other of you wants to do a renovation or some other capital improvement, and the other disagrees? What if one of you wants to sell but the other does not? Decisions like these are hard enough for a married couple, but can be even more complicated for friends, family members, or other co-owners of real estate. A real estate lawyer may be able to help you with a formal agreement; or, at the very least, you may be able to develop some informal ground rules among yourselves.

You and your potential purchase partner should likely own the property as tenants in common. This will allow you to leave your share of the property to whomever you wish if you die, rather than having it pass to the surviving co-owner.

You asked about capital gains for your landlord. When an investor sells a rental property, they will often have tax to pay. If the property has appreciated since the original purchase, even after considering renovations, buying and selling costs, there will be a capital gain. Half of a capital gain is taxable at tax rates that often exceed 50%. That means a large capital gain could be taxed at 25% or more.

For an aging rental property owner, it is worth noting that capital gains are triggered on death unless you leave a capital property to a surviving spouse. A large capital gain may be taxable at the same rate during one’s life as upon their death.

One opportunity that could apply for your landlord, Douglas, is to sell the property over multiple years. You mention a five- to 10-year period to help him with the tax hit. There is a concept called a capital gains reserve that allows a capital gain to be brought into income over up to five years if the sale is structured to take place over multiple years. It is uncommon in the case of a rental property, as the buyer and seller typically want the transaction to be finalized all at once.