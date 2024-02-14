So, how much should the average young Canadian be saving—and already have saved—in order to plan ahead for the future and lead a fun life? Join us as we explore how to save money fast, allowing you to afford the fun experiences you crave.

How much young Canadians should save for the future

Saving for the future is a crucial part of financial planning, but the recommended savings benchmarks may seem out of reach for many Canadians. According to the National Bank of Canada, by 35, Canadians should have saved the equivalent of their annual salary for retirement. And if that ship has sailed, and you’re still on the younger side of 30, the recommended catch-up plan is to save 18% of your earnings from age 30.

I spoke to Certified Financial Planner Sam Lichtman, who is the founder of Millen Wealth Advisors, a wealth management firm helping millennials thrive financially, who echoes that approach but with some real-world caveats.

That 18% number sits between what Lichtman recommends: “10% is a minimum to start to save, and 20% is ideal. But there are some real-life limitations to that. If you start making $45,000 a year and move out of the house because you’re making money, the least you’ll pay for rent right now is probably $1,500. If you have student debt or any other fixed obligation, you’ll have a hard time saving 20%, even living on ramen noodles.”

Experts suggest saving a minimum of 10% to kickstart the money-saving habit. Then, as you establish an emergency fund, “Look at investing the rest of that back into skills and things that can help you make more money down the road.”

Lichtman doesn’t sugarcoat what he says to his millennial clients and his social media following. He says about half of the comments from his 90K social followers are baffled by the notion of saving money in the current climate and that they feel “hopeless.” His pragmatic response is that they are likely in one of two camps: either their hands are tied and they are not in a position to save quite yet; or, more likely, their finances are tight but can improve with some smart strategies.

Lichtman says for those in the former position, “You have to ask yourself what more you’re willing to do to change your scenario, such as pursuing a side hustle or second source of income.” For everyone else, it’s time to get under the hood of your spending and learn how to save money fast with the help of the pros.

How to save when you’re on a low income in Canada

A fun life begins with a plan, which doesn’t sound like fun but it works.