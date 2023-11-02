Many of us are also making sacrifices to afford our vacation plans. Forty one per cent of Canadians cut back on their grocery spending to afford travel, according to a survey by FlightHub Group. Plus, over one in four (28%) Canadians who can’t afford travel have taken on credit card debt to finance their trips, the survey found.

Nobody wants to come home from a relaxing holiday only to face a sizable credit card bill. (Yup, I’ve been there myself, and while I’m not proud, I’m not afraid to admit it.) Instead of taking on debt to pay for travel, try a combination of money-saving strategies and clever travel hacks from the experts. Here’s how to get started.

3 ways to save money on travel for Canadians

1. Choose an affordable destination

Where you go can make a big difference in cost. Danica Nelson is a personal finance influencer and avid traveller who’s visited 25 countries. When she’s not border-hopping, she maintains a home base in Toronto. Nelson says that choosing affordable destinations where she can stretch her Canadian dollar further—like Indonesia, Thailand and Vietnam, to name a few—has been key.

“In Vietnam, I could stay in a five-star hotel for as low as $55 Canadian per night. In Da Nang, you could get the freshest seafood available and a beer for $5 Canadian, or a banh mi sandwich for about $1 Canadian,” Nelson says. She’s even gotten a flower bath and one-hour massage for $60 Canadian in Bali. (FOMO-inducing, I know.) For more inspiration, check out four Canadian digital nomads who travel to, or live year-round in, affordable destinations like Panama, Costa Rica, Greece and more.

2. Use a travel credit card to save money and earn more travel points

Booking with a travel credit card can be a cheaper way to travel, since you may be able to get cheaper pricing on flights, hotels and rental cars through your credit card’s rewards program. With my co-branded CIBC Aeroplan Visa card, for example, I earn Aeroplan points on my purchases, and I can get preferred pricing on Air Canada flights. This means I can use fewer Aeroplan rewards points than the amount typically required to book flights.

Nelson adds that using a travel card can also help you avoid foreign transaction fees (typically around 2% to 3%) while you’re abroad, and earn more points to redeem towards hotels or flights for future trips.

Danica Nelson is pictured in Paris in front of the Eiffel Tower. Photo courtesy of Danica Nelson

3. Switch to carry-on luggage

Switching out your suitcase for a carry-on bag can help you save money and time at the airport. “Travelling with only a carry-on- has been a way that people have learned to save a lot of money by not having to pay for checked baggage fees,” Nelson says. She recommends investing in a small suitcase that fits the airline carry-on baggage size requirements and one personal item like a backpack, purse or tote bag. Check ahead of time whether your flight carrier charges for checked baggage, as in some cases, you could get a stowed suitcase for free with your ticket.

Personally, I’ve changed over to a small carry-on suitcase, and it’s saved me the hassle and cost of checked baggage. Some other hacks I use to save money on travel: I buy groceries for lunches and breakfasts. I also budget for dinners out ahead of time, and any other costs like coffees or treats here and there.

Flight booking hacks to use for your next trip

Nelson uses travel deal sites like Next Departure (which also has an app) and Flytrippers, and flight search tools like Google Flights to get notified when airlines have flash sales.