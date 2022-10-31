Top things you didn’t know about Scene+
The popular rewards program has expanded well beyond movie theatres. Here’s how to earn and redeem Scene+ points at a wide range of new retail partners.
The popular rewards program has expanded well beyond movie theatres. Here’s how to earn and redeem Scene+ points at a wide range of new retail partners.
If you’re one of the millions of Canadians who first joined Scene+ to score free movie tickets, we have great news for you: this beloved rewards program now offers so much more than that. In addition to giving you top-class entertainment rewards, Scene+ is now your ticket to travel, dining, groceries and more. (Groceries coming in 2022/23.) Below are nine rich features of Scene+ to take advantage of, plus tips on how to get the most out of your points.
It’s true the Scene rewards program got its start with a focus on movies and popcorn, but these days, it’s so much bigger—that’s where the “plus” comes in. Scene+ points can be redeemed for travel, shopping, dining and gift cards, as well as purchases at Sobeys banner stores, including Safeway, FreshCo and Foodland.
Scene+ has been making moves to get you points at the best and most convenient retailers around. A new partnership with Sobeys banner stores means you can earn and redeem Scene+ points for purchases at stores like Sobeys, Safeway, FreshCo, IGA and other partners. Scene+ Travel is Powered by Expedia, so you earn points on all the services of one of the world’s largest online travel agencies. You’ll get paid to shop by browsing Scene+, Rakuten and the Apple and Best Buy catalogues. And, as always, Scene+ offers you great earnings on entertainment at Cineplex, Playdium and The Rec Room, and at restaurant chains like Swiss Chalet, Montana’s, Kelseys and East Side Mario’s.
Simply use your Scene+ membership when you shop at partners in-person or online to earn points towards rewards. Earn rates vary, and Scene+ regularly has limited-time bonus offers.
If you link your eligible Scotiabank debit or credit card to your Scene+ account, that will boost the number of points you can earn. For example, with your linked Scotiabank Gold American Express, you’ll earn 6 points per $1 spent at Sobeys banner stores. The Scotiabank Scene+ Visa Card for Students returns 2 points per $1 spent at Sobeys banner stores and Cineplex, and 1 point per $1 spent on everything else. With two Scene+ debit cards and seven Scene+ credit cards to choose from, you’re bound to find the right combination for your wallet.
Coupon clipping has evolved—you no longer need to dig your scissors out of the junk drawer. When you sign up for Scene+, you’ll get personalized offers by email and in the Scene+ app, tailored to your preferences.
If you’ve ever spent time racking up rewards points only to have them expire, you’ll appreciate that your Scene+ points are forever (as long as your Scene+ account or your eligible Scotiabank product remains open).
So, what are you going to do with all those Scene+ points? Redeem them for products, services, gift cards or even an account credit at Scene+ partners. For example, you can redeem 1,000 Scene+ points for $10 off pharmacy items at Sobeys Pharmacy, Safeway, Lawtons and others, or for purchases at FreshCo, Foodland and IGA. Or, you can redeem points towards movie tickets and snacks at Cineplex.
With Scene+ Travel, Powered by Expedia, you’ll get $1 off for every 100 Scene+ points, and you have the option to pay with points, a payment card or both. For every $1 you spend on hotels and car rentals, you’ll earn 3 points. You’ll earn Scene+ points when paying with Scene+ points, too.
When you download the Scene+ app for iOS or Android, you’ll get access to special offers, rewards, contests and more. The app makes earning and tracking your points a breeze, and redemption is as simple as showing a bar code.
With Scene+, you can earn points when you shop, go out for dinner or take that trip you’ve been waiting for. Between special offers, in-store promotions and faster earning through linked Scotiabank cards, there’s a host of ways to boost your earnings and reach your dream rewards. And for all you movie lovers out there, don’t worry—you can still use your Scene+ points for tickets to the latest blockbuster.
All information is effective as of Oct. 31, 2022. Subject to change. Read full details about the Scene+ program.
