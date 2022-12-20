The Scene+ program

Scene+ is a rewards program from Scotiabank, Cineplex and Empire that allows you to earn points you can redeem for a wide variety of products and services that will delight you and your whole family.

You can earn points in several ways:

Earn with your Scene+ membership card when you shop at Scene+ partners, and take advantage of members-only bonus offers to earn even more points.

Pay with an eligible Scotiabank debit or credit card to earn points on every dollar you spend—no matter the retailer.

Earn points in two ways at once when you use a Scotiabank credit or debit card and show your Scene+ membership card while shopping at Scene+ partners.

Turning your Scene+ points into rewards is fast and easy through the Scene+ website or on the app. Better yet, Scene+ points never expire, as long as you have an active Scotiabank Scene+ credit or debit product, so you can redeem whenever you want for something special for the family.

Why consider joining Scene+?

Scene+ is so much more than just movies. Now the program has partners across many categories, so you can rack up your points doing all the things families do. For example, you’ll earn Scene+ points when you shop at Empire grocery banners including Sobeys, Safeway, FreshCo and Foodland, and at at eligible pharmacies, like Lawtons. Shop online at hundreds of stores with Scene+ Rakuten to get members-only discounts and points on your purchases. (Rakuten is a cash-back loyalty and shopping platform.)

Getting the travel bug? Earn three times the points on hotels and car rentals booked through Scene+ Travel, Powered by Expedia, even when booking with points. (Please note that the Scene+ Travel website and call centre are owned and operated by Expedia Inc., a third-party travel service provider. Scene LP and its owners are not responsible for its products and services.)

Plus, you can accelerate your points with Scotiabank when you use an eligible Scotiabank credit or debit card to earn points on every transaction.

Scene+ rewards the whole family will love

Once you’re ready to redeem, you can still use your Scene+ points to see the latest blockbuster, but you can also redeem for groceries, gift cards from 60-plus popular retailers, merchandise from Apple and Best Buy, or even travel—a welcome feature for Canadian families going into the holiday season or planning for March Break.

If you’re looking for a family-friendly day out, why not use your Scene+ points for movie tickets and food and drinks at the concession at Cineplex? Gamers of all ages will clamour for a day at family activity spots, like Playdium or The Rec Room, and you’ll love getting $5 worth of credit for only 500 Scene+ points.