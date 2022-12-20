The rewards program for everyone in your family
Families love Scene+ for its entertainment rewards, but now there’s so much more to enjoy—just in time for the holiday season.
Families love Scene+ for its entertainment rewards, but now there's so much more to enjoy—just in time for the holiday season.
Scene+ has long been a favourite program for its entertainment and dining rewards, but now it has even more perks and benefits for you and your family to enjoy. Earn and redeem on shopping, dining, travel and groceries, and get rewarded on every dollar you spend with Scotiabank so you can do more with your family for less—just in time for the holiday season. (Groceries are available in Atlantic Canada, Western Canada and Ontario. Coming soon to Quebec in 2023.)
Scene+ is a rewards program from Scotiabank, Cineplex and Empire that allows you to earn points you can redeem for a wide variety of products and services that will delight you and your whole family.
You can earn points in several ways:
Turning your Scene+ points into rewards is fast and easy through the Scene+ website or on the app. Better yet, Scene+ points never expire, as long as you have an active Scotiabank Scene+ credit or debit product, so you can redeem whenever you want for something special for the family.
Scene+ is so much more than just movies. Now the program has partners across many categories, so you can rack up your points doing all the things families do. For example, you’ll earn Scene+ points when you shop at Empire grocery banners including Sobeys, Safeway, FreshCo and Foodland, and at at eligible pharmacies, like Lawtons. Shop online at hundreds of stores with Scene+ Rakuten to get members-only discounts and points on your purchases. (Rakuten is a cash-back loyalty and shopping platform.)
Getting the travel bug? Earn three times the points on hotels and car rentals booked through Scene+ Travel, Powered by Expedia, even when booking with points. (Please note that the Scene+ Travel website and call centre are owned and operated by Expedia Inc., a third-party travel service provider. Scene LP and its owners are not responsible for its products and services.)
Plus, you can accelerate your points with Scotiabank when you use an eligible Scotiabank credit or debit card to earn points on every transaction.
Once you’re ready to redeem, you can still use your Scene+ points to see the latest blockbuster, but you can also redeem for groceries, gift cards from 60-plus popular retailers, merchandise from Apple and Best Buy, or even travel—a welcome feature for Canadian families going into the holiday season or planning for March Break.
If you’re looking for a family-friendly day out, why not use your Scene+ points for movie tickets and food and drinks at the concession at Cineplex? Gamers of all ages will clamour for a day at family activity spots, like Playdium or The Rec Room, and you’ll love getting $5 worth of credit for only 500 Scene+ points.
After the entertainment, head to a family-friendly partner restaurant like Kelseys Original Roadhouse, Swiss Chalet or East Side Mario’s, where you’re guaranteed to find a menu that pleases everyone.
If your kids love the mall, you can take the sting out of their shopping with gift cards from more than 60 popular brands and retailers. Make your home an entertainment hub and keep the family connected by redeeming your points for electronics through the Apple and Best Buy catalogues on the Scene+ website. Plus, members with an eligible Scotiabank credit or debit card can make any purchase and use their Scene+ points to offset the cost later, by redeeming points for a credit.
Nothing brings a family together like a vacation, and Scene+ points can help you get away sooner. When you book with Scene+ Travel, Powered by Expedia, you’ll get $1 off for every 100 Scene+ points redeemed. Booking is easy and flexible. You can pay with points, a payment card or a mix of both. Plus, for every $1 you spend on hotels and car rentals, you’ll earn three Scene+ points, bringing you closer to the next vacation.
Whether your family’s favourite quality together time is spent at the movies, at the mall or on a vacation, Scene+ will help you get there.
All information is effective as of Dec. 19, 2022. The Scene+ program and benefits featured are subject to terms and conditions and are subject to change. Read full details about the Scene+ program.
