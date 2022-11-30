Peak Money

If you’re looking for a quick read that of offers advice and tips about saving, earning and investing, consider signing up for Peak Money. The twice-weekly newsletter is delivered on Tuesdays and Thursdays at noon, so you know when to keep an eye on your inbox. Each edition opens with a summary of what you’ll find inside, as well as an estimated reading time—a handy feature considering time is money! What can you expect from this newsletter? A “Big Story” section covering the most significant issues in finance, “Quick Wins” with suggestions on how to earn, save and invest better, a look at how much you need to buy Canadian real estate, and much more.

The Budgette

Personal finance reporter (and MoneySense contributor) Renée Sylvestre-Williams describes her newsletter as “a no-nonsense conversation about money for solo earners.” A lot of traditional personal finance advice is built on the assumption that you have a partner in life and your finances. Sylvestre-Williams’ newsletter fills the void of information available for those managing their money alone. Sign up for free and receive monthly posts, or opt for a monthly (USD$5) or annual (USD$70) paid subscription for access to audio newsletters and podcasts. Founding members (USD$100 a year) can contribute to The Budgette’s editorial decision-making. Although the free newsletter is distributed less frequently than many others, the posts are well-sourced, giving readers confidence in the quality of Sylvestre-Williams’ work. (Read the piece of advice Sylvestre-Williams wished she had in her 20s.)

Broke Millennial with Erin Lowry

Erin Lowry, the U.S.-based author of the Broke Millennial book series, describes herself as a “financial translator to help you cut through the jargon (and BS) in the finance world.” Her newsletter is less than a year old, but it’s great for anyone who wants to learn about personal finance without being bombarded with numbers and terminology. As a Canadian reader, there is still lots to learn from the Broke Millennial’s financial tips, such as negotiating for a raise or talking to a partner about money. Under the free subscription plan, readers receive a weekly “Ask Me Anything” newsletter in which Lowry answers questions from her subscribers. Readers who want more can choose between monthly (USD$5), annual (USD$55) and founding member (USD$75 annually) paid subscription plans that unlock access to “Insider’s Scoop,” a second weekly newsletter that includes links to Lowry’s favourite money stories, analyses of financial products and more. The founding member plan includes autographed copies of the Broke Millennial series.

My Own Advisor

If you’re more advanced in your finance knowledge, My Own Advisor by Mark Seed is worth checking out. Although the newsletter is longer than most, with answers to subscribers’ questions and in-depth explanations of timely financial matters accompanied by useful graphics and visuals, Seed’s advice and knowledge are delivered concisely. The Ottawa-based Seed doesn’t stick to a set publication schedule, but readers can generally expect to hear from him every week or so. And rather than offer quick recaps or summaries, the newsletter contains links to his latest posts on his “My Own Advisor” blog, where you’ll find investing insights and expert perspectives on stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and more.

TLDR

As the name suggests (TLDR stands for “too long, didn’t read”), Wealthsimple’s TLDR serves as a quick recap of what’s happened in the world of finance, making it easy to stay on top of the latest news. The newsletter includes many eye-catching graphics, great for maintaining the average reader’s attention. Each edition opens with a news recap from the last week, such as stock market updates, as well as notes on what to look for in the week ahead. In tone and content—for example, there’s a “Wisdom of Twitter” section for Twitterphiles—TLDR appeals to audiences who don’t want to miss a beat. Despite the letter’s “business news made simple” mantra, new personal finance readers may still find themselves looking up some of the terminology used. Luckily, there’s the MoneySense glossary for that. (Read our review of Wealthsimple versus Questrade.)

Bloomberg Crypto

With all its ups and downs, cryptocurrency continues to get a lot of attention. Bloomberg Crypto is a must-read for those who want to know or understand the latest in crypto and blockchain technology news. Interactive graphs and engaging images help make complex concepts more digestible. Though readers must pay to access some of its other newsletters, U.S.-based Bloomberg offers this twice-weekly newsletter for free. While regulation for crypto in Canada is different from our friends south of the border, there is still good info to be had that applies to Canadian crypto investors. (Read our rankings for the best crypto apps and platforms for Canadians.)

The Financial Diet

The Financial Diet is a U.S.-based, women-focused independent media company that began as a budgeting blog by founder Chelsea Fagan. The Financial Diet newsletter, delivered every Friday, is filled with money-related resources, events and freebies curated by the TFD team, many of which are applicable to Canadians, too. By signing up, readers gain free access to resources like a meal prep guide, goal-setting worksheet and budget tracker, as well as information and discounts for TFD events. If you want to take charge of your finances, this is one diet you might want to try.

Money123

Money123 is as streamlined as it gets for newsletters. Written by Global News reporter Craig Lord, the Saturday newsletter breaks down the week’s three biggest stories in personal finance. It’s broad in its scope, covering everything from Canadian spending trends to housing affordability and bank scams. The newsletter is sent out every Saturday, so you can catch up on the week’s news during the weekend. The letter also includes an in-depth response to a reader’s question, answered by financial experts and advisors. You’ll find most of links are to recent Global News coverage, meaning Money123 is best suited to readers who have at least an introductory understanding of personal finance, or who are willing to round out their knowledge of basic financial concepts on their own.