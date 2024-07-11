What is Wealthsimple Cash?

Wealthsimple started as a robo-advisor offering low-cost portfolio management, but it has since expanded to provide more products and services, such as self-directed investing (under Wealthsimple Trade), tax returns, mortgages and savings accounts.

Wealthsimple describes the Cash account as a high-interest chequing account. That label is important: it’s what allows Wealthsimple to claim it offers the highest interest rate in Canada. (A few high-interest savings accounts, or HISAs, offer similar interest rates.)

Wealthsimple also incentivizes customers to spend the money in their account by offering rewards on purchases, which is likely another reason it’s referred to as a chequing account instead of a savings account.

How much interest does Wealthsimple Cash pay?

The interest rate you get from Wealthsimple Cash depends on your total assets held with Wealthsimple. Core clients (those with at least $1 in assets) earn 4% interest on their account balance. Premium clients ($100,000 or more in assets) earn 4.5% interest, and Generation clients ($500,000 or more in assets) earn 5% interest.

Note that these amounts are based on your total assets. So, if you have $10,000 in Wealthsimple Cash and $95,000 in managed investments, you’d be considered a Premium client and earn 4.5% interest on your Cash account.

Core and Premium clients who set up a direct deposit of at least $2,000 per month qualify for an extra 0.5% interest. The maximum interest you can receive is 5%, so Generation clients aren’t eligible for the interest boost.

What’s significant about these rates is that they are Wealthsimple’s everyday rates. Some other financial institutions may offer higher interest rates, but these typically apply only for a limited time or for new deposits.

How much does Wealthsimple Cash cost?

Wealthsimple Cash does not have any monthly fees or minimum deposit requirements.