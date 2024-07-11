Wealthsimple Cash review 2024
Wealthsimple Cash is a high-interest chequing/savings account that offers one of the highest interest rates in Canada. It has appealing yields and includes a prepaid Mastercard with no foreign exchange fee, so many consumers are naturally attracted to the account. Is it any good? The short answer is yes, but there are a few quirks to be aware of.
Wealthsimple started as a robo-advisor offering low-cost portfolio management, but it has since expanded to provide more products and services, such as self-directed investing (under Wealthsimple Trade), tax returns, mortgages and savings accounts.
Wealthsimple describes the Cash account as a high-interest chequing account. That label is important: it’s what allows Wealthsimple to claim it offers the highest interest rate in Canada. (A few high-interest savings accounts, or HISAs, offer similar interest rates.)
Wealthsimple also incentivizes customers to spend the money in their account by offering rewards on purchases, which is likely another reason it’s referred to as a chequing account instead of a savings account.
Provide a 30-day notice before withdrawing your cash and earn 5% (or 4.5% when you provide 10-day notice).
Low-fee investing for all Canadians. Plus, get a 1% match bonus on qualified transfers and deposits.
Lock in your deposit for one year and earn a guaranteed interest rate of 4.50%.
The interest rate you get from Wealthsimple Cash depends on your total assets held with Wealthsimple. Core clients (those with at least $1 in assets) earn 4% interest on their account balance. Premium clients ($100,000 or more in assets) earn 4.5% interest, and Generation clients ($500,000 or more in assets) earn 5% interest.
Note that these amounts are based on your total assets. So, if you have $10,000 in Wealthsimple Cash and $95,000 in managed investments, you’d be considered a Premium client and earn 4.5% interest on your Cash account.
Core and Premium clients who set up a direct deposit of at least $2,000 per month qualify for an extra 0.5% interest. The maximum interest you can receive is 5%, so Generation clients aren’t eligible for the interest boost.
What’s significant about these rates is that they are Wealthsimple’s everyday rates. Some other financial institutions may offer higher interest rates, but these typically apply only for a limited time or for new deposits.
Wealthsimple Cash does not have any monthly fees or minimum deposit requirements.
The Wealthsimple Cash card is a prepaid Mastercard available to anyone with a Wealthsimple Cash account. With this card, you can use the funds in your account to make purchases in-store or online. It’s essentially a debit card.
Despite the simplicity, the Wealthsimple Cash card has two significant features. First, you’ll earn 1% back in rewards on all purchases. This cash back can be applied to your account or invested into stocks or crypto through your Wealthsimple self-directed account.
Additionally, the card has no foreign transaction fees. Most traditional credit cards charge a foreign transaction fee of 2.5% when you make a purchase in any currency that’s not Canadian dollars. The Wealthsimple Cash card also waives foreign transaction fees on ATM withdrawals, so having the card is a cheap way to get cash in the local currency when you travel. (You may still be charged a fee by the retailer or financial institutional involved in your transaction, or a fee by the ATM provider.)
The deposits in your Wealthsimple Cash account are insured for up to $500,000 through the Canada Deposit Insurance Corporation (CDIC). This is five times the amount of CDIC insurance protection typically offered by HISAs in Canada.
This doesn’t mean the money in your Wealthsimple Cash account is held with five separate banks. Instead, it’s backed by five different CDIC member institutions that each provide up to $100,000 in coverage.
Wealthsimple Cash and the Wealthsimple Cash card are tied together, so you must consider the pros and cons of each before deciding if they suit you.
Wealthsimple Cash’s claim of being Canada’s highest-interest chequing account is accurate, but you shouldn’t immediately dismiss the competition. It’s always best to weigh your options to see what fits you best.
There are a handful of savings accounts offering high interest rates in Canada. But Wealthsimple’s closest competition is EQ Bank’s new Notice Savings Account. With this account, you can earn up to 5% interest on your deposits with no minimum asset requirements and no fees. However, there is a catch. There’s a 10-day or 30-day waiting period to withdraw your funds if you want to earn 4.5% or 5% interest, respectively. EQ Bank does offer a personal account from which you can withdraw your funds at any time, but you’ll only earn up to 4% interest (it includes 2.5% interest by default and another 1.5% if you direct deposit your pay). EQ Bank also offers a no foreign exchange fee prepaid Mastercard that can be used for purchases and ATM withdrawals.
If no foreign transaction fees is what you’re after, another option is Wise. Like the Wealthsimple Cash card, it’s a prepaid card. The difference with Wise is that you can hold multiple currencies and preload your account whenever the exchange rate is favourable.
If you prefer a traditional credit card, the Scotiabank Passport Visa Infinite Card has no foreign transaction fees, excellent travel insurance and six airport lounge passes annually. However, the card does have a yearly fee of $150.
When looking strictly at the Wealthsimple Cash account, it’s good, as the high interest rate on deposits will appeal to many people. The Wealthsimple Cash card that comes with it is also great, since it doesn’t charge foreign transaction fees.
That said, Wealthsimple Cash is part of Wealthsimple’s overall platform, giving you access to riskier investment opportunities such as cryptocurrency. If you’re disciplined, the account is excellent, but it is also designed to encourage you to try some of the company’s other services, which may or may not be a good fit.
