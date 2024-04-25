Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Related Articles

Pepsi beats Q1 forecasts

Stocks

PepsiCo beats Q1 revenue forecasts as price increases

Food and beverage company expects organic growth of 4% in 2024

PepsiCo beats Q1 revenue forecasts as price increases
GM sign at the NYSE for its Q1 earnings report

Stocks

GM reports first-quarter earnings for 2024

General Motors reports strong first-quarter profits as prices help offset small U.S. sales dip.

GM reports first-quarter earnings for 2024
Photo of Borrowell co-founder Eva Wong

My MoneySense

“My take on debt has changed over time”: Eva Wong on saving and investing

Borrowell’s co-founder and COO on the best and worst financial advice, and the biggest money lesson she’s learned from...

“My take on debt has changed over time”: Eva Wong on saving and investing
Senior couple uses computer to tackle budget

Retired Money

How to double your CPP income

New analysis from the National Institute on Ageing makes a strong case for delaying Canada Pension Plan payments to...

How to double your CPP income
Retired couple looks at income statements online

Ask a Planner

“Should I delay my CPP if I’m not contributing to it?”

You can still benefit from deferring Canada Pension Plan payments with less than maximum contributions.

“Should I delay my CPP if I’m not contributing to it?”
Family summer scene fishing at a dock

Investing

A closer look at “Sell in May and go away”

A pattern in the markets works—until it doesn’t. Investors will be better off focusing on the fundamentals.

A closer look at “Sell in May and go away”
Grieving family gathers around computer to sort through their parents' estate

Ask a Planner

“Our parents just passed. What do we do about their estate?”

Two siblings’ complex inheritance provides a case study in minimizing death taxes.

“Our parents just passed. What do we do about their estate?”
A woman in the background is adding a "sold" card to a "for sale" real estate sign.

Real Estate

How it works: Capital gains tax on the sale of a property

When is capital gains tax payable on the sale of property? And at what rate are capital gains taxed?...

How it works: Capital gains tax on the sale of a property
Woman paying for a meal out, noting the rise in inflation and lifestyle creep

Spend

How to beat inflation: First, tackle lifestyle creep

Managing lifestyle creep is challenging financially and psychologically, especially with inflation. Expert strategies keep day-to-day spending in check.

How to beat inflation: First, tackle lifestyle creep
Bitcoin advertisement on a bus (Bitcoin is halving in 2024)

Investing

When is bitcoin halving in 2024?

Bitcoin’s next “halving” is right around the corner. Here’s what you need to know.

When is bitcoin halving in 2024?