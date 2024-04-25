Is the Wise card a credit card?

Often referred to as the Wise credit card, the Wise card is actually a prepaid card available to residents of Canada and dozens of other countries. To use the card, you must have funds loaded into your Wise account. What makes Wise appealing is that it allows you to hold multiple currencies. That means you could potentially purchase some foreign dollars when the exchange rate is in your favour and then spend it as needed when you’re abroad.

No additional fees apply when making purchases with a currency you currently hold in your Wise account. However, if you don’t hold the currency in which you’re making a purchase, Wise will automatically deduct the funds from the currency in your account with the lowest conversion fees. That said, when making a purchase abroad and given the option to be charged in the local currency or Canadian dollars, always choose the local currency for the best exchange rate.

The Wise card also allows you to withdraw money from ATMs while abroad. Think of it as a Wise debit card, since you can use it for purchases and ATM withdrawals. Oddly enough, you can’t use the card within Canada.

The first two ATM withdrawals are free, up to a cumulative value of CAD$350 per calendar month. Any additional withdrawals will cost you $1.50 each, and a 1.75% fee will be added to amounts over $350. Also, note that the ATM provider may charge its own fee when you withdraw cash. Wise withdrawal fees and third-party ATM fees count towards your withdrawal limits—so plan accordingly.

How long does it take to get a Wise card?

You must have a Wise account if you want to apply for a Wise card. The registration process only takes a few minutes and is done completely online. Once your account is active, you need to add funds. Doing so is simple, as you have many options including Interac e-Transfer, direct debit from your bank, and wire transfer.

Each loading method has a fee. Interac e-Transfer typically has the lowest fee, and your money will arrive in about five minutes. How much you’ll pay in fees depends on the currency and how much you’re loading.

To order your Wise card, log into your account and click on Wise Card on the side bar. The physical card will arrive within 14 days, and you also get a digital card you can use immediately. While the digital option is convenient, it won’t help people who are travelling soon and may need ATM access.

Wise card pros and cons

The Wise card is a unique option that many people will naturally be attracted to. That said, you should consider the pros and cons before you open an account.