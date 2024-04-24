Advertisement

Related Articles

A man in coveralls stands below a hoisted car

Auto

Should you take your vehicle to a car repair shop or a dealership?

For some repairs and maintenance, you can bring your ride to any car repair shop or mechanic in Canada....

Four sheets of letterhead paper with the Equifax logo

News

Equifax Canada testing use of rental payment data for credit scores

Equifax Canada says it’s exploring how rent data could factor into credit scores to help make credit and financial...

Photo of Borrowell co-founder Eva Wong

My MoneySense

“My take on debt has changed over time”: Eva Wong on saving and investing

Borrowell’s co-founder and COO on the best and worst financial advice, and the biggest money lesson she’s learned from...

A young woman adjusts the temperature on a home thermostat

Home & Décor

How much is a backup power supply for your home? 

Extreme weather is the new norm, so it’s smart to prepare for power outages. Battery backup power could be...

A woman in the background is adding a "sold" card to a "for sale" real estate sign.

Real Estate

How it works: Capital gains tax on the sale of a property

When is capital gains tax payable on the sale of property? And at what rate are capital gains taxed?...

Woman paying for a meal out, noting the rise in inflation and lifestyle creep

Spend

How to beat inflation: First, tackle lifestyle creep

Managing lifestyle creep is challenging financially and psychologically, especially with inflation. Expert strategies keep day-to-day spending in check.

Planting food is one way to save money that is good for the earth (hand holding seedling)

Save

Save money, save the planet: Our favourite products and strategies for eco-friendly living

MoneySense celebrates Earth Day by sharing our editors’ top tips for reducing waste, saving money and shrinking our environmental...

Real estate investor in apartment neighbourhood

Real Estate

Home buyers’ alert: Terms you may not know, but should

Understanding industry jargon can make you a better real estate investor.

Couple looking at their cottage, wondering what the impact of the capital gain changes from Budget 2024

Investing

Making sense of the markets this week: April 21, 2024

Capital gains tax inclusion rate will increase (for some), Netflix chills, U.S. bank earnings solid, and will the loonie...

Chrystia Freeland shown, as the tech industry responds to the federal budget for 2024

Save

How will the changes to capital gains in Canada affect tech sector?

Tech industry warns that the budget's capital gains proposals could cause “irreparable harm.”

