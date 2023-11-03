“By bringing her record-smashing tour to Canada’s West Coast, Taylor Swift will no doubt delight fans while delivering meaningful economic impact to the great city of Vancouver,” said Mary DePaoli, executive vice president and chief marketing officer at RBC, in a news release on Nov. 2.

“Taylor Swift is one of the most iconic artists in the world and RBC is proud to welcome her legendary tour to Canada and give as many fans as possible access to see her live,” said Dave McKay, RBC’s president and CEO, in a media release on Aug. 4, about the tour’s first Canadian dates in Toronto. “This is an opportunity to celebrate a cultural event that is smashing records, while offering incredible value to our Avion Rewards members with an exclusive allocation of tickets.”

Swift’s Vancouver shows run Dec. 6, 7 and 8, 2024, following her Toronto shows from Nov. 14 to 23, and so far there are no other Canadian tour dates. (Maybe Justin Trudeau could intervene again?)

It’s me, hi. I know places in Canada would love to have you. So, don’t make it another cruel summer. We hope to see you soon. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) July 6, 2023

How to register for RBC Avion Rewards Taylor Swift tickets in Vancouver

RBC is the Eras Tour’s ticket access partner in Canada, and it is offering an “exclusive ticket allocation” to Avion Rewards members, though it declined to specify how many are available when MoneySense inquired in August.

Tickets for the Toronto show have already been released, but for a chance to get an online sale access code for Swift’s Vancouver shows, Avion Rewards members can register via Ticketmaster before midnight (PST) on Nov. 8, 2023. Have your email address that’s associated with your Avion Rewards membership ready. You do not need to be an RBC client or hold an RBC product to become an Avion Rewards member, and membership is free. For more information about Avion Rewards, or to become a member, you can visit avionrewards.com.

The Avion Rewards registration page for Eras Tour Vancouver tickets opened on Nov. 2, at the same time as Ticketmaster’s own “Verified Fan” registration—which closes on Nov. 4, 2023, at 5 p.m. PDT. Not everyone who registers will receive an access code, and not everyone who receives an access code will get tickets. So, if you’re a diehard Swiftie, you may want to sign up for both opportunities. And if you’re not yet an Avion Rewards member, you can sign up for free—it takes just a few minutes.

There is a limit of four tickets per person from Ticketmaster across all Vancouver dates.

What is Avion Rewards?

Avion Rewards is RBC’s rewards program. Formerly known as RBC Rewards, this wide-ranging program allows members to redeem points for merchandise, travel, gift cards, investment products and more. It also partners with 2,400 online retailers for deals and cash back offers when using the Avion Rewards ShopPlus browser extension.

At the beginning of August, RBC opened up Avion Rewards and ShopPlus to all Canadians—not just RBC customers—by creating a new membership tier, Avion Rewards Select. It joins two other tiers, Avion Rewards Premium and Avion Rewards Elite, which are free to join for customers who have an eligible RBC credit card.