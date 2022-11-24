Canada’s best Visa credit cards 2022
As the world's largest credit card company, Visa offers a wide array of credit cards and benefits, making it easy to find one that works for you.
As the largest credit card company in the world, Visa is a solid choice for any Canadian wanting the assurance of wide acceptance and access to a variety of programs and products. Plus, if you already bank with RBC, CIBC, Scotiabank or another Visa issuer, a Visa card is a way to keep your financial services “in the family.” Whatever your reasons for considering Visa, this guide will help you find a credit card that fits your lifestyle.
|Card
|Rewards / Features
|Annual fee
|BMO eclipse Visa Infinite (get more details)*
|• 5 BMO points/$1 on groceries, dining, gas & daily transit
• 1 point/$1 on everything else
• $50 annual credit
|$120 (waived for the first year)
|Scotia Momentum Visa Infinite (get more details)*
|• 4% cash back on groceries and bills
• 2% on gas and daily transit
• 1% on everything else
|$120 (waived for the first year)
|TD First Class Travel Visa Infinite (get more details)*
|• 8 TD points/$1 on travel (via Expedia For TD)
• 6 points/$1 on groceries & restaurants
• 4 points/$1 on recurring bills
• 2 points/$1 on everything else
|$120 (waived for the first year)
|TD Aeroplan Visa Infinite (get more details)*
|• 1.5 points/$1 on groceries, gas & Air Canada
• 1 point/$1 on everything else
• Free first checked bags on Air Canada
|$139 (waived for the first year)
|Home Trust Preferred (get more details)*
|• 1% cash back on all CAD purchases
• No FX Fees
|$0
|Scotiabank Passport Visa Infinite (get more details)*
|• 2 Scotia points/$1 on groceries, dining, and daily transit
• 1 pt/$1 on everything else
• No FX Fees
• Lounge access
|$150
At a glance: Maximize the power of your everyday spending with strong earn rates on BMO Rewards points that you can redeem for merchandise or gift cards, travel, statement credits or investments. Good perks—like the juicy annual $50 “lifestyle credit,” earned for simply exceeding that amount on one of your monthly statements, and included mobile device and travel insurance—round out the package.
At a glance: The Scotiabank Momentum Visa Infinite is our pick for best cash back Visa for its robust purchase and travel protection, as well as its high earn rate—4% on groceries and recurring bills, 2% on gas and daily transit (including public transit, taxis and rideshares) and 1% on everything else.
At a glance: Take the sting out of rising prices with the CIBC Dividend Visa Infinite’s return of 4% cash back on gas and groceries, and 2% back on daily transit (including rideshares and public transit), dining, and recurring payments. You’ll also get perks like travel medical and rental car collision insurance.
At a glance: The TD First Class Travel Visa Infinite Card allows you to earn TD points which you can redeem for rewards, including travel and travel-related purchases. Travel booked with your TD points has no blackouts or seat restrictions, and TD points don’t expire. This card also has included travel insurance.
At a glance: If Air Canada is your airline of choice, take a look at the TD Aeroplan Visa Infinite. You get numerous Air Canada perks with this card, like preferred pricing and a free first checked bag on Air Canada for you and up to eight travel companions. The all-new Aeroplan rewards chart and generous stopover policy means you can get great value on your points when redeeming for travel on Air Canada as well as over two dozen Star Alliance partner airlines.
At a glance: The no-fee Simplii Financial Cash Back Visa comes with 4% cash back (up to $5,000 annually) on spends at restaurants, bars and coffee shops, making this a winner for those who like to dine out. The 1.5% return on gas, groceries and drugstore purchases (up to $15,000 annually) is also respectable, and everything else earns 0.5% back, with no limit.
At a glance: The Home Trust Preferred Visa card is one of the few credit cards in Canada that doesn’t charge foreign transaction fees on purchases made in a foreign currency. This makes it highly suitable for travellers and cross-border shoppers looking to save the 2.5% to 3% surcharge they’d get with most credit cards. Additionally, you’ll earn 1% cash back on all purchases made in Canada. And, the card has no annual fee, so you keep more of your money in your wallet.
At a glance: For those who are carrying debt, a lower interest credit card is an excellent tool. The RBC Visa Classic Low Rate Option is a fairly no-frills card with a flat 12.99% interest rate on purchases, cash advances and balance transfers. It comes with some partner perks, such as discounts at Petro-Canada gas and free delivery from DoorDash.
At a glance: The Scotiabank Passport Visa Infinite is a premium credit card with a focus on perks. With this card you’ll not only have excellent included travel insurance, but also Priority Pass membership with six free annual lounge passes and free Avis Preferred Plus membership. And you won’t pay foreign transaction fees on purchases made in a foreign currency.
At a glance: The Meridian Visa Infinite Travel Rewards card has the best travel insurance around, especially for Canadians between 65 and 75 years old, who will receive up to 15 days coverage. Whereas most cards offer around $1 million in travel emergency medical, this card comes with $5 million per person for trips of up to 48 days for those 59 and younger, and 23 days for those 60 to 64 years old.
At a glance: If you carry the TD Cash Back Visa Infinite, you’re a Deluxe member of the TD Auto Club, so help is only a call away. With this package, you’re entitled to towing, winching, lock-out help, fuel delivery and emergency service calls of up to 200 kilometres. Even better, you’re covered 24/7, no matter which vehicle you’re driving, anywhere in Canada or the U.S.
At a glance: The no-annual-fee Scotiabank Scene+ Visa is a great way for low income earners to access the Scene+ program where they can redeem points for groceries, entertainment, dining, and more. The modest $12,000 annual income requirement keeps this card extremely accessible.
At a glance: With the Scotiabank Momentum No-Fee Visa card, not only do members pay no annual fee, but they’re also given the opportunity to earn 0.5% to 1% cash back on their purchases.
For the best Visa credit cards 2022 ranking, we categorized credit cards based on the best feature of each. Our rankings also took into account the annual fee; rewards earn rate, if applicable; and additional benefits, such as purchase protection, automobile roadside assistance and bonus opportunities to earn rewards. ‡MoneySense.ca and Ratehub.ca are both owned by parent company Ratehub Inc. We may be partnered with some financial institutions, but this does not influence the “Canada’s Best Credit Card” rankings. You can read more about this in our Editorial Code of Conduct.
This article was originally published on June 25, 2019, and has since been updated.
If a link has an asterisk (*) at the end of it, that means it's an affiliate link and can sometimes result in a payment to MoneySense (owned by Ratehub Inc.) which helps our website stay free to our users. It's important to note that our editorial content will never be impacted by these links. We are committed to looking at all available products in the market, and where a product ranks in our article or whether or not it's included in the first place is never driven by compensation. For more details read our MoneySense Monetization policy.
